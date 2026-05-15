Three new roundabouts coming to three highways along the Pierce/Thurston county line

LACEY – A project to build roundabouts at three intersections on state routes 510, 507 and 702, kicks off soon. The roundabouts will replace stop signs that currently control the intersections.

Beginning Monday, May 18, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin mobilizing for roundabout construction at intersections in Pierce and Thurston counties.

Thurston County

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19, travelers should expect lane reductions and single-lane alternating traffic on SR 510 at McAllister Court Southeast/Rockcress Drive Southeast near Lacey.

Pierce County

From 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 21, travelers should expect single-lane alternating traffic on:

SR 507 at 208th Street South near Spanaway.

SR 702 at Harts Lake Road South near McKenna.

What to expect

Construction crews will build a single-lane roundabout at each location in stages. As work progresses, travelers will see shifted lanes and one-way alternating traffic with temporary traffic signals. Current construction schedules will be shared on the project webpages.

The speed limit approaching each work zone will be lowered to 25 mph. People can expect added congestion during construction.

Crews plan to complete the roundabouts in late fall.

208th Street closure

One phase of construction will include an around-the-clock closure of 208th Street South between SR 507 and 1st Avenue East in the Spanaway area, which will last up to four months. During the closure, travelers may use SR 7 to access SR 507. WSDOT will announce the date work begins in advance when schedules are finalized.

Benefits of roundabouts

WSDOT routinely reviews intersections on the state highway system to find ways to reduce potential collisions. Studies show roundabouts reduce injury collisions and improve traffic flow through intersections previously controlled by stop signs or traffic signals.

Heads up, phones down in work zones

WSDOT encourages drivers to avoid distractions. Traffic fines double in work zones.

People can reduce delays by planning trips in advance. Pierce and Thurston county travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and real-time map.