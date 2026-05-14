DuPont: New I-5 interchange nears completion with nighttime and weekend-long closures in May and June

DUPONT – A project to help improve traffic flow on Interstate 5 between Mounts Road and Steilacoom-DuPont Road is entering the home stretch.

Overnight closures on Steilacoom-DuPont Road and weekend closures of I-5 on- and off-ramps are needed for the project’s final paving work. The Steilacoom-DuPont Road paving begins May 26. Work on the I-5 ramps begins June 5. The interstate will remain open throughout the paving work.

This is the final portion of work needed before opening new high occupancy vehicle lanes on this section of I-5.

The paving work will be completed by contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation. Travelers should expect increased travel times during the paving closures and consider altering plans or adding extra time for trips.

Closure details

Steilacoom-DuPont Road

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Tuesday through Friday, May 26-29 and Monday through Wednesday, June 1-3:

Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close to all travelers between Pendleton Avenue and Station Drive.

Travelers will detour via Center Drive.

Barksdale Station access will remain open.

The road reopens daily for the morning commute.

When Steilacoom-DuPont Road reopens at 5 a.m. Saturday, May 30, the intersection’s new roundabout will be fully paved. Crews will return for striping work June 1.

Northbound I-5 ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road

From 10 p.m. Friday, June 5 to 6:30 a.m. Monday, June 8:

The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps will close.

Travelers will detour via 41st Division Drive.

Southbound I-5 ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Center Drive off-ramp

From 10 p.m. Friday, June 19 to 6:30 a.m. Monday, June 22:

The southbound I-5 on- and off-ramps will close.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Center Drive will close.

Travelers will detour via the Mounts Road exit.

If it rains, the work may be rescheduled. Real-time travel information is available on the statewide travel map and WSDOT app. Travelers are encouraged to sign up for project email updates.