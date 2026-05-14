Plan ahead for Memorial Day travel: Expect delays on Washington’s busiest routes

OLYMPIA – Memorial Day weekend often signals the unofficial start of summer – and a significant increase in travel across Washington. To help people plan ahead, the Washington State Department of Transportation has released holiday travel charts showing the best and worst times to travel on major corridors statewide.

The charts include key routes such as Interstate 5, I-90, US 2 and the I-5/Canada border crossing, where congestion is expected to be heaviest during peak travel periods. Travelers are encouraged to review the charts and build extra time into their trips.

Holiday weekends typically bring increased traffic across all modes of transportation, including highways, ferries, airports and popular pedestrian areas (more details below). Travelers should be prepared for delays, remain patient and stay alert behind the wheel.

WSDOT encourages travelers to “know before you go,” and follow these tips whether traveling across town or statewide:

Most highway construction paused

Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – including both Friday, May 22 and Monday, May 25 – to ease congestion. However, travelers should stay alert for lane shifts or work zone staging that may remain in place. Emergency repairs and crash response can still occur, so drivers need to give crews plenty of space to work safely.

Snoqualmie Pass

No construction is planned on I-90 from Friday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 26. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic means travelers should expect delays, especially eastbound on Friday and westbound on Monday (see charts for more detail).

Chinook and Cayuse passes

State Route 410/Chinook Pass and SR 123/Cayuse Pass are scheduled to reopen Friday morning, May 22, in time for the holiday weekend. Check the National Park Service’s road status webpage for updates. Both passes close every winter due to avalanche danger.

North Cascades Highway partially open

SR 20 North Cascades Highway continues to be partially open following extensive damage to the west side of the pass during the historic December storms. SR 20 is open from the east side to Porcupine Creek (milepost 156) but is closed to all public access – including cyclists, hikers and other recreators – between mileposts 130-156 while repairs are underway. WSDOT’s goal is to reopen the remaining section of SR 20 by the Fourth of July.

Vantage Bridge

All lanes of the I-90 Vantage Bridge will be open Friday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 26, to help accommodate increased travel during the holiday weekend. This project is part of a long-term effort to replace the deteriorating bridge deck, with construction expected to be complete by fall 2028.

Tolling

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, May 25, on the SR 520 bridge, SR 509 Expressway and SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 and SR 167 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page.

Ferry travel

Reservations are strongly encouraged on routes that offer them, and travelers without reservations should be prepared for extended wait times. People boarding a ferry by vehicle can expect the busiest sailings will likely be westbound (or onto an island) Thursday through Saturday, May 21-23, and eastbound (or off island) Saturday through Monday, May 23-25. Walk-on passengers can bypass vehicle lines and usually board much faster.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays: