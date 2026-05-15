The Conversation That Changed How One Harvard Trained Dentist Plans Every Patient's Care

Dr. Hamid Barkhordar on the early career moment that reshaped his entire approach to dentistry

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most dentists graduate from school confident in their clinical training. They know the textbook answer for every situation. The hard part, according to one Harvard trained dentist whose practices span Southern California, is realizing that the textbook answer is not always what the patient wants."The ideal treatment plan I had envisioned was not always the best option that the patient desired," Dr. Barkhordar said. "My whole treatment planning philosophy changed. I started listening to the patient first to understand what they want, then creating a plan to get them there."Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the principle plays out in cases of every complexity. A patient with multiple missing teeth might prefer a more conservative bridge approach over implants for personal reasons. A patient with mild alignment issues might choose to live with them rather than commit to a year of orthodontic treatment. A patient considering veneers might respond better to a more gradual cosmetic plan.In each case, the dentist's role is to lay out the options clearly, explain the trade offs honestly, and then build the plan around the patient's actual decision. Not the plan the dentist would have recommended in isolation.That philosophy is what shapes the patient experience at Dentist of West Covina, Dr. Barkhordar said. Every new patient appointment starts with a conversation about what brought them in, what their concerns are, and what they want from their dental care. Only after that conversation does the team move into the clinical exam and treatment planning.The approach has built years of patient trust and the kind of word-of-mouth that keeps a dental practice running, he said. Patients refer friends and family because they know the recommendation they get reflects their actual situation, not a template.About Dentist of West CovinaDentist of West Covina is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in West Covina and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants , cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments Media ContactDentist of West CovinaWebsite: https://dentistwestcovina.com/

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