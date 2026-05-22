ViaProMeds Launches Bilingual Telehealth Platform Built Specifically for Latino Patients in the United States

Online consultations, licensed medical review, and home delivery, in Spanish or English, designed for a community that has long been underserved by healthcare

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of Latino adults in the United States have spent years navigating a healthcare system that was not designed with them in mind. Long waits. Confusing paperwork. Providers who do not speak Spanish. Important questions left unanswered because the conversation never felt easy to start.ViaProMeds was built to change that. The telehealth platform is one of the first in the country designed from the ground up for Latino patients, offering bilingual online consultations and licensed medical guidance through a private, convenient process that meets patients where they are."For a long time, the Latino community has had to fit itself into a healthcare system that was not built for it," said Marcelo Gandola, co-founder of ViaProMeds. "We wanted to build something that finally feels like it belongs to this community. Care that listens. Providers who speak the language. A process that respects your time and your privacy."The platform's approach is simple by design. Patients begin with a free online conversation and complete a brief health questionnaire, which is then reviewed by a licensed provider. The full experience, from the first interaction through ongoing support, is available in Spanish or English.The brand was co-founded by Dr. Daniel Linares, a licensed physician with a significant presence in Spanish-language media, including a regular segment on a leading Latino radio talk show in the United States. That visibility has helped ViaProMeds bring telehealth conversations into Latino households where, for many, online medical care is still a new idea."Telehealth is new for a lot of our patients," Gandola said. "Many of them grew up in healthcare systems where you had to take a day off work, sit in a waiting room, and hope someone could explain things in your language. We want them to know there is another way, and it is one built with them in mind."ViaProMeds does not require insurance. Pricing is transparent, the initial consultation is free, and patients work directly with the medical team rather than navigating a referral chain. The model is designed to remove the friction that has historically kept many Latino patients from seeking care.Education is also central to the company's mission. In addition to one-on-one provider consultations, ViaProMeds publishes content in Spanish and English to help patients understand what to expect from a telehealth visit and how to communicate clearly with a licensed provider. The aim is to give patients clear, careful information before, during, and after care."We are not in a rush to be the biggest," Gandola said. "We want to be the most trusted. If a patient leaves their first consultation feeling heard, understood, and clear on their next step, we have done our job."ViaProMeds is available across the United States, with strong adoption in states with large Latino populations including California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois.About ViaProMedsViaProMeds is a culturally focused telehealth platform built around accessible and personalized care for Latino patients in the United States. The platform offers free online consultations and licensed medical guidance, delivered by bilingual providers through a process designed to feel simple, private, and supportive. ViaProMeds gives patients a clear path to professional care from the comfort of home.Any care plan is subject to licensed provider review and patient eligibility. ViaProMeds encourages patients to discuss their full health history with a qualified provider before beginning any plan.Learn more at viapromeds.com Media ContactMarcelo GandolaCo-founder, ViaProMedsEmail: media@viapromeds.comWeb: https://viapromeds.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctor_linares/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Viapromeds YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrDanielLinares

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