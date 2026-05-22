Allied Hydromulch TX Marks 35 Years of Texas Erosion Control, Closes Record 2025 with 15 Million Square Feet Installed

The Pinehurst-based hydroseeding and erosion control specialist served more than 60 contractors in 2025, including Bechtel LNG and Teel Civil Construction.

PINEHURST, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Hydromulch TX, LLC, the Alvin-based hydroseeding and erosion control company founded on April 1, 1990, this spring marked 35 years of continuous service across Texas and the Gulf Coast region, reporting a record 2025 that included approximately 15 million square feet of mulch installed across more than 60 unique commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects, all delivered at a 100 percent client satisfaction rate.The company serves general contractors, civil construction firms, and developers across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Services include hydroseeding , native grass seeding, soil erosion control, wildflower seeding, drill seeding, and Flexterra applications for steep slopes and disturbed soils where standard hydraulic mulch is not sufficient.Notable 2025 work included projects for Bechtel LNG in Corpus Christi, Formosa Plastics, Amazon at the Fort Bend Tollway, Teel Civil Construction, and Southern Golf Solutions. Across the year, Allied maintained its long-standing focus on right-first-time application, which eliminates costly rework and helps contractors hold their project schedules."Our clients are running schedule-driven projects where a failed erosion control application can mean stormwater violations, permit holds, and costly delays," said Greg, President of Allied Hydromulch TX. "Our job is to make sure that does not happen. The same field team has been doing this work in Texas conditions for decades. When we say we will be on site and the application will hold, we mean it."Allied's senior field team includes Ray, who has worked with the company since 1992, and Josh, who joined in 2009. Their combined experience covers Gulf Coast clay soils, summer germination windows, and the heavy rain events that make precise, durable application work essential for contractors operating on tight construction timelines.Headquartered in Alvin in the Greater Houston area, Allied Hydromulch TX continues to serve commercial construction, industrial and energy, highway and roadside (including TxDOT-compliant work), parks and recreation, golf and landscaping, environmental reclamation, and drainage and stormwater compliance projects across its four-state service area.About Allied Hydromulch TXAllied Hydromulch TX, LLC is a Texas-based hydroseeding and erosion control specialist with 35 years of continuous operation since its founding on April 1, 1990. Headquartered in Alvin, Texas, the company serves general contractors, civil construction firms, and developers across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, with primary operations in the Houston metro and Gulf Coast region. Services include hydroseeding, native grass seeding, soil erosion control, wildflower seeding, drill seeding, and Flexterra applications.For more information or a project estimate, visit alliedhydromulch.com or call 281-482-8212.Media Contact:Greg, PresidentAllied Hydromulch TX, LLC PO Box 229, Pinehurst, TX 77362Phone: 281-482-8212Email: info@alliedhydromulch.comWebsite: alliedhydromulch.com

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