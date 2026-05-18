Backswing Ventures Led $3M Financing Round to Support Orion Edge’s Expansion

Orion Edge Specializes in Deployable Electronic Warfare Solutions for DoD Customers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backswing Ventures , the defense venture capital firm, today announced the successful close of a $3 million Seed financing round, in partnership and support of Orion Edge , a Tampa-based tactical electronic warfare company developing autonomous electronic attack systems, with participation from Stoney Lonesome Group.The capital will be used to expand Orion Edge’s team, increase operational capacity, and support growing demand from U.S. and International military customers for the company’s tactical electronic warfare systems.Backswing Ventures invests selectively. In defense and national security, there is little margin for error. Execution and reliability matter to achieve long-term relevance and thoughtful and strategic partnerships, like that with Orion Edge, are what matter most.Founded by Dr. John Mueller, a 7-year Army Veteran, Orion Edge builds scalable electronic warfare solutions designed to support military operations in increasingly contested environments. The company has experienced accelerating customer demand in recent months, including successful system deliveries to U.S. government customers, follow-on orders, and expanded engagement opportunities across Department of Defense stakeholders.Most recently, Orion Edge completed delivery of multiple systems to U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), resulting in immediate follow-on demand. The company also recently demonstrated their precision digital data disruption capabilities to US SOCOM personnel and international partners and is presenting their capabilities at SOF Week 2026 on the SOF Solutions Stage in Tampa, Florida.“We are thrilled to support Orion Edge in this financing,” said Kyle Asman , Managing Partner at Backswing Ventures. “Electronic warfare remains a critical priority area across the Department of Defense, and Orion Edge is building exactly the kind of tactical capability government customers are actively seeking.”“This financing marks an important milestone for Orion Edge as we continue scaling to meet accelerating customer demand,” said John Mueller, Founder and CEO of Orion Edge. “We’re excited to partner with Backswing Ventures and leverage their deep defense ecosystem relationships and Department of Defense network as we expand our team, grow our operational footprint in Tampa, and continue delivering critical capabilities to our customers.”Orion Edge is currently expanding its physical footprint in Tampa and evaluating additional scaling initiatives as customer demand continues to accelerate.For more information, visit https://backswingventures.com/ and https://orionedgegroup.com/ About Backswing VenturesBackswing Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in defense and security technology companies. The firm partners with founders building technologies critical to national security, resilience, and the future of defense.About Orion EdgeOrion Edge is a tactical electronic warfare company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, building mission-ready systems designed to support military operations in contested environments. The company develops tactical electronic warfare capabilities tailored to evolving defense requirements and customer needs.

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