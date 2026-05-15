Top Reputation Management Firm Red Banyan Promotes Brand Building Specialist Adina Pollak to Associate Director

Red Banyan Promotes Brand Building Specialist Adina Pollak to Associate Director Red Banyan

Red Banyan promotes Adina Pollak to Associate Director, where she'll provide senior strategic counsel across the firm's Jewish advocacy client vertical.

Adina has built deep expertise within our brand building practice and earned the trust of everyone she works with. This promotion is a well-deserved recognition of everything she brings to Red Banyan.” — Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO, Red Banyan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Banyan , a leading reputation management firm, today announced the promotion of Adina Pollak to Associate Director. In her new role, Pollak will take on increased responsibility and oversight across client accounts and team management, with a continued focus on Red Banyan's work in the Jewish advocacy space. Her promotion reflects a strong track record of driving results in high-impact strategic communications."Adina has been an integral part of our team for over six years, and her dedication to our clients and her craft has never wavered. She has built deep expertise within our brand building practice and earned the trust of everyone she works with. This promotion is a well-deserved recognition of everything she brings to Red Banyan," said Evan Nierman , renowned reputationist and CEO of Red Banyan.Since joining Red Banyan in July 2019, Pollak has played an important role in the agency’s brand building practice, with particular expertise serving clients within the Jewish advocacy and nonprofit sector. She is often recognized for the sharp judgment and steady execution she brings to engagements, and for her ability to guide clients through sensitive moments with clarity and conviction."I'm thrilled to step into this new role and am grateful for the Red Banyan team's continued support and collaboration. Today's climate demands us to be bold and ready to adapt, and I look forward to the opportunities, learning, and challenges ahead," said Pollak.Pollak holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Tufts University. Prior to joining Red Banyan, she gained experience through internships with a range of nonprofit and community organizations.About Red BanyanRed Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com

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