Citrine Investment Group Affiliate Acquires Lexington Square Senior Living Community in Lombard, IL

Rendering of the Lexington Square Senior Living Community in Lombard, IL

This acquisition represents an outstanding opportunity to transform a distressed senior living asset into a premier senior community.” — Lynn Jerath

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citrine Investment Group , a leading real estate investment firm with a focus on senior housing, today announced the acquisition of Lexington Square, a six-story, 273-unit entrance fee senior living community in Lombard, Illinois, a desirable suburb of Chicago.The property will undergo a comprehensive renovation plan. It will be repositioned to better meet current market demands and provide a stable income model. As part of the renovations, the unit mix will be optimized. While all the current services will remain, assisted living and memory care offerings will be expanded.“This acquisition represents an outstanding opportunity to transform a distressed senior living asset into a premier senior community,” said Lynn Jerath, Founder and President of Citrine Investment Group. “We are excited to apply our proven strategy to this property. Lexington Square is a signature example of how Citrine leverages its expertise to create excellent returns for investors and the senior community alike.”With this acquisition, Citrine’s portfolio surpasses $100 million in total investments, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s growth and continued expansion within the senior housing sector. To oversee the day-to-day operations of the community, Citrine has chosen Certus Living, a senior housing management company known for its strong track record of successfully repositioning similar assets across the region.“We are thrilled to be part of this substantial project,” said Will Haase, CEO of Certus Living. “With our deep experience in senior housing, we are confident that we will further elevate the quality of life for residents, while ensuring strong financial performance.”About Citrine Investment GroupCitrine Investment Group is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior housing across the U.S. The firm focuses on undercapitalized, distressed, and transitional assets, creating value through active ownership strategies, operational improvements, and disciplined risk management. Its portfolio spans independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Citrine’s vision is to lead a more thoughtful era of real estate investment where strong returns align with real-world impact. Learn more at Citrineima.com

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