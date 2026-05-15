A Long Beach Dental Practice Built On Mentorship And Patient Trust

A four year story of how Dr. Hamid Barkhordar's team approach shapes patient care

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four years ago, a young dentist joined a Long Beach dental office. He arrived eager to learn, willing to ask questions, and committed to the kind of patient care his mentor expected. Four years later, that dentist has built a community of patients in Long Beach who treat him like family. According to the Harvard trained dentist who hired and mentored him, that arc is exactly the kind of growth a good dental practice should produce.What stood out, Dr. Barkhordar said, was the willingness to grow. "He was eager to learn and open-minded. His drive to learn more and more pushed him to take continuing education courses, which allowed him to treat more complex cases. Four years later, Dr. K has a community of patients who consider him family who he has helped achieve the smiles they hoped for."That arc is not accidental. Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the dentists he hires are chosen as much for their willingness to develop as for their existing skill. Technical training can be expanded with continuing education. Patient-first thinking is harder to teach.The mentorship continues across his network of Southern California practices, where dentists at every office have access to ongoing training, case consultation, and a clear standard for how patients should be treated. "I want my offices to set the example in each and every community we serve as the standard," Dr. Barkhordar said.For patients, the practical effect is consistency. The dentist they see at Dentist of Long Beach has been vetted for both skill and approach, and has access to the same standards and resources that any of the other offices in the network use. The team works together on complex cases when needed, and the patient sees a coordinated plan rather than a series of disconnected appointments.Long Beach has been one of Dr. Barkhordar's strongest practices for years, with patients who have followed the office through location changes and team additions. The growth, he says, has come from the team, not from marketing.About Dentist of Long BeachDentist of Long Beach is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Long Beach and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants , cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactDentist of Long BeachWebsite: https://dentistlongbeach.com/

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