How One Dentist Built Consistent Standards Across A Network Of Practices

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building a single great dental practice is hard. Building several that all hold to the same standard is harder. The Harvard trained dentist behind a growing network of Southern California dental offices says the difference comes down to hiring, training, and a clear standard that does not move."Dentists must have the right attitude and treatment philosophy," Dr. Barkhordar said. "We look for doctors who are empathetic to the patient, who have the experience to serve our community, and who exude the patient centered approach that has helped build our brand."Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the technical skill of a candidate is a starting point, not the deciding factor. The dentists who fit best are the ones who can learn, adapt, and put the patient's goals ahead of their own preferences for what treatment should look like.He also names a single thing that disqualifies an otherwise strong candidate. "It always starts with the attitude. If you are great at many things but do not want to learn more, you are not the right fit. You cannot be a know-it-all in dentistry. Techniques and services are always changing. Dentists must be willing to adapt to new technology, procedures, and ideas."The training process matters too. When a new dentist joins the team, Dr. Barkhordar walks them through the office values, mission, and culture. Then they review patient care from initial exams through treatment planning to procedures. The goal is for every patient at every location to experience the same approach, regardless of which dentist they happen to see.That standard is also why patients can expect the same conversation, the same care, and the same quality of work whether they visit Gardena Dental Care or any other practice in the network. "We take pride in creating a comprehensive path to predictable long-term results," Dr. Barkhordar said. "That standard does not move between locations."About Gardena Dental CareGardena Dental Care is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Gardena and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants , cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactGardena Dental CareWebsite: https://dentistofgardena.com/

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