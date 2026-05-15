Most Dental Implant Patients Pick The Wrong Office, Says Harvard Trained Dentist

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental implants have become one of the most requested restorative procedures in dentistry, yet many patients choose their provider based on price or convenience without understanding what actually separates one implant office from another. According to a Harvard trained dentist who has handled implant cases for years, that decision can affect the long-term outcome more than most patients realize.Dr. Barkhordar, a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the two questions he wishes every implant patient asked before signing up are simple. Who is actually placing the implant, and does the office have the imaging equipment in house?Implant placement is a procedure that benefits significantly from specialty training and experience. General dentists can be trained to place implants, but the depth of training varies widely. Patients should ask how many implants the provider has placed, what types of cases they handle, and whether they refer out for complex situations.The imaging question matters because modern implant planning depends on detailed 3D imaging of the jaw. Offices that have this technology in house can plan the case, place the implant, and follow up under one roof. Offices that refer out for imaging extend the timeline, increase the cost to the patient, and introduce communication gaps between providers.The same standard applies to other complex cases at the practice. "A proper foundation must be laid before any work is done," Dr. Barkhordar said. "That's how you achieve the best results."About Dentist of TorranceDentist of Torrance is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Torrance and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactDentist of TorrancePhone: (310) 651-7660Address: 23609 Hawthorne Blvd Suite B, Torrance, CA 90505Website: https://dentistoftorrance.com/

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