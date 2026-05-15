Postponing A Routine Dental Visit Costs More Than Patients Realize, Says Harvard Trained Dentist

The math on delayed care is straightforward, according to Dr. Hamid Barkhordar

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skipping a routine dental check up because of cost or time is one of the most expensive decisions a patient can make, according to a Harvard trained dentist who has practiced in Southern California for years. The math, he says, almost always favors the routine visit.Dr. Barkhordar, who is a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, points to a common pattern. A patient skips check ups for two or three years. A small cavity that would have been a routine filling progresses to a root canal. A minor gum issue becomes periodontal disease that affects the bone supporting the teeth. A chipped tooth that could have been smoothed and bonded turns into a fracture that requires a crown.Each step up in treatment complexity carries a meaningful cost difference. Patients who avoid the dentist out of concern for cost often spend significantly more once the problems can no longer be ignored. The financial math is rarely in their favor.There is also a quality of life cost, Dr. Barkhordar said. Dental pain often peaks during nights and weekends. Patients who postpone routine care are more likely to end up in an emergency dental visit at an inconvenient time, dealing with both the pain and the disruption to their work or family life.Dr. Barkhordar's recommendation is simple. Every six months. A routine exam, professional cleaning, and a quick conversation with the dentist about any concerns. He acknowledges the cost can be a barrier for some patients, which is why See Me Smile Dental of Santa Barbara offers no-interest financing options on treatment.Patients new to the practice often share a version of the same story, he said. They put off care for years, expected to be lectured about it, and were surprised to find a team that focused on a path forward instead of regret. That approach is part of what Dr. Barkhordar says shapes every office he leads.About See Me Smile Dental of Santa BarbaraSee Me Smile Dental of Santa Barbara is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Santa Barbara and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants , cosmetic treatments, orthodontics , and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactSee Me Smile Dental of Santa BarbaraWebsite: https://santabarbara-dental.com/

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