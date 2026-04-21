Record Funds Raised by AmeriCare Medical for Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association

Annual event brings healthcare community together in support of individuals living with spinal cord injuries

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmeriCare Medical, Inc . hosted its annual Detroit Tigers Opening Day Event, bringing together healthcare professionals, practitioners, labor partners, and first responders from across Southeast Michigan for a day of connection and community impact. This year’s event raised a record amount of donations through contributions benefiting the Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association (MSCIA) , helping fund critical resources for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and diseases.MSCIA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to enhancing and empowering lives through advocacy, education, and direct support. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help provide essential resources such as wheelchairs, home ramps, and accessibility modifications, enabling individuals to live more independently while staying connected to their families and communities.“AmeriCare Medical’s Opening Day Event has become a longstanding tradition, offering attendees a lively atmosphere alongside the excitement of the Tigers’ home opener. While the game provided an energetic backdrop, the true focus of the event remained on giving back and making a meaningful difference” remarked Alexander Johnson, this years event coordinator.“Opening Day is always a great opportunity to bring our partners and colleagues together,” said Greg Jamian, CEO of AmeriCare Medical. “This year, it was especially meaningful to align that tradition with a cause like MSCIA. Supporting their mission allows us to play a small part in helping individuals and families gain greater independence and improve their quality of life.”Thousands of dollars were raised, with all proceeds directly supporting MSCIA.AmeriCare Medical extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who participated in giving and helped make this year’s event a record success. The organization remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote better health, accessibility, and quality of life across Michigan.To learn more or to make a contribution to MSCIA , please contact the Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association at (248) 422-6602About AmeriCare Medical, Inc.For more than four decades, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has delivered integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted living facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. The organization is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for its high standards in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment Company, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, and QCN Home Health Care—offering a comprehensive, one-stop resource for patient care needs.About the Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association (MSCIA)The Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to improving quality of life for individuals with spinal cord injuries and diseases. Through advocacy, education, and support programs, MSCIA empowers individuals to lead full and independent lives. 100% of all donations go to funding patient care.

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