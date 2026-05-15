Why Most Smile Makeovers Fail Before They Start, According To A Harvard Trained Dentist

The biggest mistake patients make with cosmetic dentistry has nothing to do with the cosmetic work itself

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic dentistry has grown into one of the most marketed segments of dental care, with smile makeovers, veneers, and full mouth transformations advertised across social media. But the dentist behind one of Southern California's longer-running practices says the most important step in a successful cosmetic case usually happens before any cosmetic work begins.Dr. Barkhordar, who is a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the conversation he most often has with new cosmetic patients goes something like this. The patient wants the visible improvement. Dr. Barkhordar wants to talk first about gum health, alignment, and the structural condition of the underlying teeth.The reason matters. Cosmetic restorations like veneers and crowns sit on top of natural tooth structure. If the underlying structure has decay, gum disease, or unaddressed alignment issues, the cosmetic work fails faster. The patient ends up redoing work that should have lasted years."Many patients want to go from not seeing the dentist for several years to getting the Hollywood smile," Dr. Barkhordar said. "That is usually a recipe for disaster." He recommends a thorough exam, periodontal assessment, and conservative orthodontic evaluation before any aggressive cosmetic plan is finalized.The pattern is increasingly common in dental practices, he says. Patients see cosmetic results on social media, walk into a cosmetic-focused practice, and get sold a plan that addresses what is visible without addressing the foundation. The work looks impressive in photos. It does not last.Dr. Barkhordar's approach at El Segundo Modern Dentistry, where he is an Invisalign Diamond+ Provider, reflects his orthodontic background. Where alignment can deliver the smile improvement without aggressive restorative work, he will recommend that path first. Where cosmetic restorations are appropriate, the team plans them on a healthy foundation that supports the work long term.About El Segundo Modern DentistryEl Segundo Modern Dentistry is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in El Segundo and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar , DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactEl Segundo Modern DentistryPhone: (424) 277-2671Address: 310 E. Grand Ave, Suite 102, El Segundo, CA 90245Website: https://dentistelsegundo.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.