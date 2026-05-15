Most Patients Make The Wrong Move When A Dental Emergency Hits, Warns Harvard Trained Dentist

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A knocked out tooth, sudden swelling, or a broken crown rarely happens at a convenient time. According to a Harvard trained dentist who has run dental practices across Southern California for years, most patients have no plan for what to do when a dental emergency hits. The default move, he says, is often the wrong one. Dr. Barkhordar , a USC dental graduate with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard, says the most common dental emergencies fall into a few clear categories. A severe toothache, often a sign of infection that requires immediate attention. A knocked out tooth, which has the best chance of being saved if treated within 30 minutes. A broken or cracked crown, which can be painful and exposes the underlying tooth to damage. And dental abscesses, which can escalate into serious health concerns if left untreated.The instinct to head to the hospital is understandable, Dr. Barkhordar said, but it costs the patient on multiple fronts. Hospital emergency rooms are not equipped to address the underlying dental issue. The patient leaves with pain management but no actual treatment. Then they end up at a dental office anyway, often days later when the situation has worsened. The total cost in time and money is significantly higher than calling the dentist first.There is also a tooth-saving window for some emergencies that hospital ERs cannot meet. A knocked out adult tooth has the best chance of being reimplanted within 30 minutes. The patient should rinse the tooth gently in milk or water, place it back in the socket if possible, and call the dentist immediately. The dentist can often save the tooth. The ER cannot.Dr. Barkhordar's approach to emergency dentistry at Dentist of Anaheim reflects the same philosophy that runs through every office under his name. Plan the response carefully. Communicate clearly with the patient over the phone. Bring them in same-day where possible. Use modern equipment and imaging to diagnose accurately.He also points to routine care as the best emergency prevention. "When you don't get routine care, that's usually when treatment becomes more complex and invasive. Most things people call emergencies were preventable with regular check ups."About Dentist of AnaheimDentist of Anaheim is a full-service dental practice serving patients of every age in Anaheim and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar, DDS, MMSc, a USC trained dentist with advanced orthodontic specialty training from Harvard University. Services include preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental appointments.Media ContactDentist of AnaheimPhone: (714) 261-2098Address: 927 N. Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92801Website: https://anaheimdentist.com/

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