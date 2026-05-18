Hunter shoots charging grizzly bear in defense of life near Cave Falls Road

On the evening of May 16, a hunter shot and killed a male grizzly bear in defense of life after it charged him and his young son from a short distance away while they were hunting black bears near the Cave Falls Road on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest outside of Ashton.

The hunters were sitting on the edge of a meadow when a grizzly began crossing it and seemed to pick up their scent. The grizzly then changed direction and headed directly toward the two hunters. As the hunters attempted to alert the grizzly to their presence, it began to charge directly toward them. The man fired at the charging bear with his sidearm before quickly switching to his hunting rifle, killing it within 5 yards of where he was standing.

The man called the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office as soon as he was able and reported the incident. Idaho Fish and Game was notified and immediately responded. After conducting a thorough investigation, it was determined that the hunter acted in defense of life, as he and his son were being charged by a bear from a close distance.

Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law, and Fish and Game reminds hunters that grizzly bears may be encountered in the Greater Yellowstone area and parts of northern Idaho. Grizzly bears also occasionally visit as far south as the Grangeville area and into the Salmon Region in central Idaho.

Here are some good reminders when hunting in grizzly country: