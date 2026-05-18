Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation honors IDFG biologist Hollie Miyasaki for Outstanding Achievement in Bighorn Sheep Conservation

The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation has recognized Idaho Fish and Game wildlife biologist Hollie Miyasaki with its Outstanding Achievement Award for her exceptional leadership and contributions to bighorn sheep conservation in Idaho.

The award, given only when a truly exceptional contribution has been made, highlights Miyasaki’s central role in the development and implementation of Idaho’s statewide Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) surveillance action plan. The plan has guided the capture, sampling, and collaring of bighorn sheep across Idaho. This work has benefited both Idaho’s wild sheep populations and the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation by generating strong public interest and volunteer engagement.

Miyasaki was a primary architect of the action plan, helping develop its framework, coordinating with partners, and carrying it forward into effective field operations. Colleagues and volunteers who have worked alongside her report that she remains fully engaged throughout every step of the process, answering questions, providing direction, collecting biological samples, and ensuring the health and safety of each animal handled in the field.

In addition to her leadership on Movi surveillance, Miyasaki played a key role in the successful Jacks Creek bighorn sheep augmentation, an achievement many in the conservation community once thought unlikely.

The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation emphasized that Idaho’s bighorn sheep conservation work would not be where they are today without Miyasaki’s dedication, expertise, and tireless commitment.

Idaho Fish and Game congratulates Hollie Miyasaki on this well‑deserved recognition, and thanks the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation for honoring the people working to keep Idaho’s wildlife thriving.