El Paso County’s Planning & Community Development Department Launches Project Planning Dashboard

May 13, 2026 – The El Paso County Office of Planning & Community Development is proud to introduce a new Planning Projects Dashboard, which will allow anyone to view approved and active projects in unincorporated El Paso County. The dashboard will include future projects and all projects dating back to 2023.

The map and tool provide a visual representation of the planning process for the public to easily find the status of a project. Viewers can search by year, application type, address, or zoom into a specific area of the County. By selecting the desired symbol, viewers can read the information on that project and click on “More Information” to view the full details of the project on EDARP (Electronic Development Application Review Program).

“The planning department recognized an opportunity to align with other regional partners in creation of this tool for the public. It makes information easily accessible and visual for the public to view all aspects of the planning process.” says Kylie Bagley, Principal Planner for El Paso County.

The dashboard took about 3 months to complete in collaboration with El Paso County’s GIS department. It will be updated as new projects are submitted to the County.

Visit the Planning Projects Dashboard on the Planning & Community Departments website.