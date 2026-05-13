El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week.

Woodmoor Drive Pedestrian Crossing Improvement Project

Beginning on Monday, May 18, construction will begin at the intersection of Woodmoor Drive and Willow Park Way in Monument, as part of a project that includes installing a new pedestrian crossing. Traffic flow will be maintained throughout the project.

View the Pedestrian Crossing Improvement Project webpage.

Safety Reminders:

Please reduce speeds in and around work zone.

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades.

DPW wishes to thank drivers in advance for their cooperation as we continue to advance multiple infrastructure and roadway improvement projects across the County.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes—including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or added night work—are shared as DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and will appear in the following week’s “Weekly Update”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed Wednesday, May 20.

For information about additional ongoing projects: