El Paso County Honors Larry Peterson as 2025 Veteran of the Year

May 7, 2026 – The El Paso County Division of Veterans Services announced Larry Peterson as the 2025 El Paso County Veteran of the Year. Mr. Peterson was recognized at the Military Affairs Council Armed Forces Luncheon on May 7, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Larry Peterson is a highly decorated U.S. Air Force Vietnam combat veteran who served from 1970 to 1974 as a gunner aboard AC-130 Spectre gunships. During his service, he completed more than 123 combat missions and accumulated over 545 combat hours, totaling 181 missions and 818 flight hours. His distinguished military career earned him numerous honors, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with nine Oak Leaf Clusters.

Today, Mr. Peterson continues his service as the Southern Colorado Lead for the Honor Bell Foundation, where he has become a driving force in honoring Veterans and supporting their families. At 75 years old, he has dedicated more than 1,100 volunteer hours in 2025 alone, coordinating 996 funeral honors across two national cemeteries and mentoring fellow Veterans through continued service and connection.

In 2025, Mr. Peterson led the successful creation and launch of the Pikes Peak Honor Bell, a lasting tribute that ensures Veterans across southern Colorado are honored with dignity and remembrance. Through his leadership, compassion, and unwavering commitment, he has touched thousands of lives, providing comfort to grieving families and helping fellow Veterans find purpose, connection, and healing.

“I’m honored to be recognized as the El Paso County Veteran of the Year,” said Larry Peterson. “Serving alongside others who are committed to honoring our fellow Veterans has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my life. It’s a privilege to continue serving in a way that supports families and keeps the legacy of our Veterans alive.”

Since its inception in 2017, the El Paso County Veteran of the Year Program has recognized Veterans who have demonstrated exceptional military service and made lasting contributions to the local Veteran community.

“El Paso County is proud to recognize Veterans who continue to serve long after their time in uniform,” said Charles Graves, El Paso County Veterans Services Division Manager. “Larry Peterson’s dedication to honoring his fellow Veterans and supporting their families reflects the very best of service. His impact is felt across our community, and we are honored to recognize him as the 2025 Veteran of the Year.”

To learn more about the El Paso County Veteran of the Year Program and past recipients, visit: veterans.elpasoco.com/veteran-of-the-year.