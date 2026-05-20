Chadwicks Group Successfully Modernizes 40-Year-Old ERP Platform

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Preserving Decades of Business Intelligence, Winning InterSystems Impact Award

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ireland's leading builders' merchant worked with J2 Interactive to transform its legacy Accustar system into future-ready AccuPRO ERP without disrupting operations — and earn the InterSystems READY 2026 Impact Award for Supply Chain

Chadwicks Group, Ireland's leading builders' merchant with more than 50 locations nationwide, today announces a major milestone in its multi-year ERP modernisation program, transforming its legacy Accustar platform into a modern, cloud-hosted ERP system, AccuPRO. The initiative, supported by J2 Interactive, a technology consultancy specialising in enterprise modernisation, has received a prestigious 2026 InterSystems READY Impact Award in the Supply Chain category — recognising real-world technology transformation.

For more than 40 years, Accustar served as the backbone of Chadwicks' operations, embedding decades of proven business logic and invaluable institutional knowledge. However, its terminal-based "green screen" interface could no longer meet modern requirements for usability, scalability, cloud readiness, or device independence, and onboarding new employees was time-consuming and costly. Chadwicks faced a critical challenge shared by many long-established enterprises: how to modernise a mission-critical system without losing the intellectual capital built into it or disrupting day-to-day business. The solution was AccuPRO, a web-enabled, cloud-hosted ERP designed to support Chadwicks' continued leadership and growth in the builders' merchant sector, while dramatically boosting back office and branch team user experiences.

A key advantage was that Accustar was built on the InterSystems IRIS data platform, enabling Chadwicks to modernise and scale the system without rewriting it from scratch or sacrificing historical data. The platform has reliably supported the business for four decades and, now through effective modernisation, it is positioned to do so for decades more — a significant impact for business operations.

“The size, scale, and significance of this successful modernisation won Chadwicks the InterSystems READY 2026 Impact Award,” stated Jeff Fried, InterSystems Director of Platform Strategy and Innovation. “With support from J2 Interactive, the Chadwicks team confidently demonstrated that organisations don't have to choose between preserving decades of embedded business intelligence or building for the future.”

"Winning the InterSystems READY Impact Award for Supply Chain is a proud moment for everyone involved in this program," said Chadwicks’ IT Director Colm Scannell. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our teams and the strength of our partnership with J2 Interactive in delivering a platform that will serve Chadwicks for decades to come. Together, we understood the journey we were on and what we needed to do.”

The program is approximately halfway to completion, and key milestones are already being reached in 2026. As each module of Accustar is modernised, AccuPRO is delivering a dramatically improved user experience for both back-office and branch teams, supported by secure, scalable, and highly available cloud infrastructure. Modern architecture lays the foundation for future business expansion and Chadwicks’ evolving needs.

"The Chadwicks AccuPRO program is exactly the kind of work we're most proud of," said J2 Director of Professional Services Paul Cranston. "This award is a testament to what's possible, in terms of innovation and reliability, when the right technology foundation meets the right modernisation partner."

Following the success of the initial pilot, Chadwicks is expanding the engagement to include additional workflows and infrastructure components. Today, AccuPRO stands as a resilient, modern ERP platform capable of supporting Chadwicks' scale, complexity, and growth ambitions, with J2 Interactive continuing as a trusted long-term modernisation partner providing technical leadership in areas ranging from credit control to purchasing and logistics.

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J2 Interactive is an award-winning software development and IT consulting firm serving both public- and private sector clients around the world with highly scalable interoperability, workflow, analytics, and supply chain solutions. Our approach to design and development is rooted in a fundamental belief that systems succeed or fail based on how well they serve patients and the people who care for them. Learn more by visiting our website or following us on LinkedIn.

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