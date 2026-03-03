Boston School of Herbal Studies Celebrates 4th Year of Tea Donation Workshop Supporting Underserved Communities in MA

Boston School of Herbal Studies Students and Faculty raise a cup of tea after putting together over 200 bags of donated tea blends. Boston School of Herbal Studies Students and Faculty label tea bags and prepare to mix tea for their annual donation workshop.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston School of Herbal Studies, a leading academic establishment for in-person herbal education, today announced the successful completion of its 4th Tea Donation Workshop, a community-focused initiative that provided hundreds of servings of supporting herbal teas to underserved populations stretching from Greater Boston to western Massachusetts.

Rooted in the School’s commitment to community care and herbal education, the initiative was made possible through a collaborative partnership with Mountain Rose Herbs and the Food Rescue Collaborative. As part of the workshop, The Boston School of Herbal Studies students—under the supervision of experienced faculty—formulated and prepared herbal tea blends designed to address common health concerns such as sleep disturbances, digestive challenges, and stress. These teas were then distributed to underserved communities through the Food Rescue Collaborative. Their delivery system allowed individuals who may be underserved through standard healthcare, or lack access to healthcare, health insurance, or other supportive resources.

“The Boston School of Herbal Studies believes herbal medicine is not just an academic discipline—it is a form of community care,” said the Boston School’s Director, Linda Patterson “This workshop allowed our students to put their learning into practice in a meaningful way, while extending compassion and support to neighbors who may not otherwise have access to gentle, preventative forms of wellness.”

The project was supported by the continued generosity of Mountain Rose Herbs, an Oregon-based, independently-owned purveyor of organic botanicals, whose magnanimous donation of dried herbs enabled the creation of hundreds of tea servings. Distribution was made possible through the Food Rescue Collaborative, whose established community network ensured that the teas reached individuals and families most in need.

“Access is everything,” said Deb O'Donnell of the Food Rescue Collaborative. “Our mission is to make sure resources—whether food or wellness support—reach people where they are. This annual gift from the Boston School of Herbal Studies and Mountain Rose Herbs allows us to expand what nourishment looks like, offering comfort, care, and relief in a simple but powerful form. It's extremely popular- we have to release the tea in stages or it will all disappear in a couple days.”

The Boston School of Herbal Studies expressed sincere gratitude to both partners for their ongoing collaboration and shared commitment to plant-based wellness. “It is only through strong partnerships that we can meet people’s basic needs with dignity,” stated Tommy Priester, the instructor who led the workshop. “We are profoundly thankful to Mountain Rose Herbs for their years of support, and to the Food Rescue Collaborative for helping us make these offerings accessible.” The Tea Donation Workshop runs annually in January and exemplifies the School’s broader mission to foster empowerment through herbal education and community action.

Established in 2000, The Boston School of Herbal Studies is the leading academic institute for in-person herbal education in the Greater Boston Area. The school is dedicated to delivering the highest level of herbal education. Their focus is on land and plant conservation, the preservation of traditional medical paradigms, and empowerment through community. The Boston School teaches Western Herbal Medicine with elements of Chinese Medicine, Ayurveda, Indigenous American herbalism, and South American herbalism. The school offers a three-season apprenticeship program taught on Sweet Autumn farm. They also offer aromatherapy certifications, clinical herbalist training, and workshops spanning cosmetics to culinary herbalism. To learn more, follow the Boston School of Herbal Studies on social media and visit our website.

