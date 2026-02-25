Morph Services Celebrates Milestone: 50,000 Healthcare Documents Successfully Processed Daily at High Accuracy Rate

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morph Services, Inc. today announced that its largest client deployment to date is now processing more than 50,000 healthcare documents per day with greater than 97% accuracy— a milestone reflecting both enterprise scale and industry-leading reliability.

The client, a healthcare technology firm, utilizes Morph’s services to convert large volumes of documents from disparate sources into categorized, tagged, and organized clinical care assets. Information that was previously trapped in PDFs, faxes, and scanned files is automatically delivered directly into the appropriate patient record.

The impact is immediate: a significant increase in data accessibility for clinical care teams operating at scale.

“Unlocking data for us is not just an academic exercise that allows us to demonstrate our technical know-how,” states Morph co-founder Adam Cohen. “We recognize that this data has the power to transform the care that health care organizations deliver and boost patient outcomes.”

Organizations generate enormous amounts of documentation. However, critical insights inside those documents are often difficult to access when needed most. Morph converts this previously inaccessible content into discrete, usable data, allowing organizations to leverage information across their core business systems.

Morph pairs proprietary technology with its customer-centered service model to deliver these results. Its team works alongside clients to configure, validate, and optimize workflows, ensuring dependable, production-grade performance. This approach has enabled Morph to outperform traditional manual processing, OCR, NLP, and LLM systems in both accuracy and operational consistency. As a result, Morph’s clients benefit from rapid operational success and meaningful ROI.

“It can be difficult for folks to differentiate between technology hype and practical solutions that actually deliver results without hidden complexity and cost,” Cohen states. “We’re proud of Morph’s workmanlike approach to combining powerful technology with a caring team, ensuring client success. We’re focused on pragmatic solutions to clients’ immediate problems rather than on making lofty promises.”

Whether it’s unlocking value from documents that have long sat unused, reducing reliance on manual data entry, or laying the groundwork for enterprise AI initiatives, the accurate, efficient, and cost-effective creation of discrete data is foundational. Morph’s disciplined approach enables organizations to turn documents into accessible data and positions them for stronger operations and greater innovation.

About Morph

Morph Services is a documents-to-data and interoperability company that enables organizations to automatically convert unstructured and disparate data sources into highly accurate, actionable discrete data within their critical business systems. Leveraging advanced AI, in combination with proprietary technology, a service-forward model, and a senior leadership team with a track record of success in founding and exiting tech start-ups, Morph delivers enterprise-grade automation with exceptional accuracy and reliability. To learn more about what sets Morph Services apart and its impact on health organizations, visit: www.morphsvcs.com

