DESE, State Board Visit St. Louis Schools; Board Takes Action

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Members of the Missouri State Board of Education (State Board) and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) visited the Ladue School District and St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) on May 11 for student-led tours and meetings with local leaders. At its May 12 meeting, the State Board approved rulemaking actions and received an update on SLPS.

Following the meeting, Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger announced her retirement, effective June 1, 2026.

DESE Leadership Visits Ladue & SLPS Schools

During the visit to Ladue School District, State Board members and DESE leadership observed strong student outcomes supported by the district’s Future-Ready Strategic Plan. The plan highlights student success, communication, facilities, and responsible stewardship, made possible by offering a vast scope of educational opportunities for all students.

Following the morning tours, leaders visited multiple SLPS buildings, including Clyde C. Miller Academy, Gateway Middle School, Gateway Elementary, and Gateway Michael School. The visits highlighted Career and Technical Education pathways, literacy initiatives, and hands-on learning opportunities, along with individualized support for medically fragile students.

The district’s focus on literacy, with classroom practices and daily activities designed to support strong reading outcomes was also observed. Leaders saw firsthand how SLPS is enhancing student transportation by contracting with a GPS-enabled bus system.

DESE is working closely with SLPS through regular meetings and strategic planning, while also providing targeted support in literacy, attendance, financial management, and transportation.

SLPS Highlights Improvement Efforts

St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Berry shared updates on the district’s efforts to strengthen instruction and improve student outcomes, including:

Launch of their new campaign, “Every Student, Every Day, Together Like Never Before,” which is geared toward increasing attendance

Transportation performance averaging 90% on-time service

Improved reading outcomes, with 28.9% of students performing at a proficient or advanced level on STAR Reading

Dr. Berry also emphasized efforts to strengthen financial oversight and restore public trust through improved governance, budgeting processes, and continued collaboration with DESE.

“DESE remains committed to working in partnership with SLPS as the district continues its progress,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger. “This work is focused on supporting students, strengthening systems, and ensuring long-term success.”

Commissioner of Education Announces Retirement

Following the State Board meeting, Commissioner Eslinger announced her retirement, effective June 1, 2026. She has dedicated more than three decades of service to Missouri government and education, including two years as Commissioner of Education.

Additional State Board Actions & Updates

Approved emergency and proposed rulemaking to amend 5 CSR 25-200.060, Eligibility and Authorization for Child Care Subsidy

Approved proposed rulemaking to amend 5 CSR 20-500.290, Centers for Independent Living

Approved a charter application for Julia Lee Performing Arts Academy in Kansas City

Next State Board meeting: June 23, 2026, in Jefferson City

No July meeting; the Board will instead convene for a strategic retreat