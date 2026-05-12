Missouri Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger to Retire June 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced that Dr. Karla Eslinger will retire from her current role as Missouri Commissioner of Education, effective June 1, 2026.

Dr. Eslinger has dedicated more than three decades of service to Missouri government and the children in our state, including two years of service as the Commissioner of Education. Most recently, Dr. Eslinger led a series of initiatives focused on strengthening data systems, improving transparency and communication with educators and families, and advancing a comprehensive strategic plan to guide Missouri’s education system into the future.

Dr. Eslinger’s leadership has emphasized collaboration with school districts, educators, and community stakeholders to support student success across the state.

“Serving as Missouri’s Commissioner of Education has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Eslinger. “Over the past two years, I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made — enhancing how we use data to guide decisions, strengthening communication with partners, and laying the groundwork for a strategic plan — that will continue to benefit students and educators long after my tenure. Missouri’s educators are deeply committed to their students, and it has been a privilege to support their work.”

"As president of the Missouri State Board of Education (State Board) I have had the chance to see Dr. Eslinger in a variety of educational positions, as well as working in the state legislature, she has always been a tremendous leader and an advocate for public education," said State Board President Mary Schrag. "This is a significant loss to the department and for Missouri education. I believe she will continue to be a great advocate for public education."

DESE will share additional information regarding transition plans in the coming weeks.