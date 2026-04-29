Missouri Task Force Considers Recommendations for State Funding Formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri School Funding Modernization Task Force (Task Force) met Monday to continue its work under Executive Order 25-14, focusing on updating the state’s K-12 school funding model.

Under the Executive Order, the Task Force is charged with reviewing and recommending improvements to ensure the funding system better supports Missouri students and schools.

The 16-member Task Force, chaired by Sen. Rusty Black, brings together representatives from across Missouri and focuses on equal opportunity, local control, and long-term sustainability, including support for a range of public education options. The Task Force concluded its working group phase in December 2025 after holding 23 virtual meetings between September and December and engaging approximately 50 stakeholders.

“The Task Force is building a funding approach that is both student-centered and sustainable,” said Dr. Kari Monsees, former Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) Division of Financial and Administrative Services. “By aligning resources with outcomes and maintaining flexibility for local districts, this work helps schools meet the diverse needs of Missouri students.”

Members reviewed recommendations from the Performance Incentives Working Group to align funding with student outcomes. The approach creates opportunities for additional funding based on both achievement and growth, including early literacy, middle school math and English Language Arts (ELA), and college and career readiness.

The Task Force is also making recommendations to key parts of the formula, including how to determine the state’s adequacy target and local effort contributions, with multiple funding scenarios under consideration.

Other working groups have recommended strengthening core components of the formula:

The Funding Targets Group focused on fairness and adequacy in resource distribution.

The Student Counts Group focused on aligning funding with student needs.

The Local Effort Group focused on how local contributions impact equity and adequacy across districts.

The Task Force will meet again on April 20 at 10 a.m. to discuss high-level cost estimates. Final recommendations will be presented to Governor Kehoe by December 1, 2026.

Visit the DESE website for more information.