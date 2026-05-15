Keycard Addresses Growing Security Challenges Around AI Agent Access and Governance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI agents move beyond experimentation and begin operating across production infrastructure, engineering teams are facing a new class of security and governance challenges that traditional identity systems were never designed to handle. From coding agents accessing repositories and APIs to autonomous workflows interacting with sensitive business systems, organizations are increasingly searching for ways to control, verify, and audit agent behavior in real time.The rapid adoption of agentic systems has exposed major gaps in conventional identity and access management approaches. Most enterprise infrastructure was built around human users and static applications, not autonomous software capable of dynamically calling tools, accessing data, and executing actions across distributed systems.In many environments today, AI agents inherit broad credentials originally designed for developers or backend systems. Security teams often have limited visibility into what agents are doing, which resources they can access, or how decisions are enforced at runtime. Long-lived API keys, shared credentials, and static role mappings continue creating operational risk as organizations attempt to scale agent adoption safely.This challenge becomes especially significant when agents interact with production environments, customer information, infrastructure tooling, internal APIs, or sensitive operational systems. Without identity-bound access, runtime enforcement, and verifiable audit trails, enterprises face increasing difficulty balancing developer velocity with security and compliance requirements.A growing number of engineering organizations are now shifting toward dynamic, task-scoped authorization models designed specifically for autonomous systems. Rather than relying on static credentials, these systems issue ephemeral access tied to user identity, workload context, device trust, runtime policies, and specific tasks being executed by agents.This transition reflects a broader architectural shift from static software workflows toward agent-native infrastructure where AI systems operate across multiple tools, environments, and services autonomously. Industry leaders increasingly view identity, policy enforcement, and auditability as foundational requirements for safely deploying agents into real production environments. Keycard focuses on building identity infrastructure specifically for AI agents and agentic applications. The platform provides identity resolution, task-scoped authorization, runtime policy enforcement, and centralized auditability designed to help organizations securely adopt autonomous systems without sacrificing operational visibility or control.Rather than replacing existing identity providers, the platform extends enterprise identity infrastructure into agent-native workflows through federated identity, dynamic access tokens, and distributed authorization. This allows organizations to govern how agents interact with tools, APIs, and data stores while maintaining least-privilege access principles.The need for runtime visibility is also becoming increasingly important as enterprises evaluate compliance, governance, and operational accountability requirements for AI systems. Security and platform teams are under growing pressure to provide detailed audit trails showing exactly which agent performed an action, which user authorized it, what systems were accessed, and which policies were enforced during execution.Industry experts note that trust will likely become one of the defining infrastructure challenges of the agent-native era. As autonomous systems become more capable and interconnected, organizations require mechanisms that ensure agents remain identity-bound, context-aware, policy-controlled, and fully auditable at every layer of execution.The company continues expanding its developer-first infrastructure to help teams secure coding agents, multi-agent systems, autonomous workflows, and agent-driven tooling across enterprise environments. Recent platform developments include expanded support for agent governance workflows involving APIs, MCP interoperability, runtime credential virtualization, and adaptive policy enforcement for production AI systems.As adoption accelerates across engineering, operations, and enterprise automation, many organizations are recognizing that scalable AI deployment depends not only on model capability, but also on the underlying trust infrastructure governing how agents operate in the real world.About KeycardKeycard provides agent-native identity infrastructure that helps developers and enterprises securely build, connect, and govern AI agents across tools, APIs, and production systems. The platform delivers dynamic access control, federated identity, runtime policy enforcement, and centralized auditability for autonomous AI workflows and agentic applications.

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