BWT ALPINE FORMULA ONE TEAM INSTALLS DYNISMA SIMULATOR TECHNOLOGY

Ash Warne, Founder and CTO, Dynisma

Dynisma, a leading UK based motion simulator technology company, has completed the installation of a driving simulator at BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s HQ

The 2026 Formula One regulations are a big departure from anything that we had before and required completely new cars in every aspect.” — Ash Warne, Founder and CTO of Dynisma

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Dynisma simulator technology installed at BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s Enstone HQ

• Investment supports car development and simulator led preparations

• Simulator enhances the team’s digital development programme alongside track, wind tunnel and simulation tools for the current and future seasons

For more information, please visit: www.dynisma.com

Dynisma Ltd.®, a leading UK based motion simulator technology company, has completed the installation of a Dynisma driving simulator at BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s Enstone HQ. The installation was completed during 2025 as a key investment in new simulator capabilities, which supported the team’s preparation ahead of the introduction of the 2026 Formula One technical regulations and serves as a key tool in its ongoing racing programme.

Dynisma’s motion generator technology provides a highly realistic driver in the loop simulation environment, combining class leading sub five millisecond latency, bandwidth of up to 100 Hz, sustained lateral motion and unlimited yaw capability. This enables drivers and engineers to evaluate vehicle behaviour with a high degree of realism and repeatability, supporting trusted correlation across development activity.

With teams now actively developing cars under the current regulation set, simulation continues to play a central role in supporting fast, informed decision making. At Enstone, the Dynisma simulator supports correlation with track data, wind tunnel results and CFD analysis, while also enabling detailed work to understand the behaviour and interaction of the 2026 regulations covering powertrain, aerodynamics and tyres.

The simulator is used to support car development, setup evaluation and driver preparation during the 2026 season and will continue to form a core part of the team’s technical capability in future seasons.

BWT Alpine Formula One Team:

“The 2026 Formula One regulations are a big departure from anything that we had before and required completely new cars in every aspect. Simulator work is a core part of how we develop and refine the car across multiple areas and is especially useful when there are such big changes. Driver in the loop simulation helps us to understand vehicle and system behaviours and to connect driver feedback with our wider engineering data. Dynisma’s motion technology provides a realistic and repeatable environment that supports that process and underpins informed decision making throughout the season.”

Ash Warne, Founder and CTO of Dynisma:

“In all forms of vehicle development, simulation needs to deliver realism and trusted correlation if it is to add real value. That depends on a true 1:1 response between what drivers and engineers experience in the simulator and what is seen in track data, wind tunnel testing and CFD. We are pleased to see this capability being used by BWT Alpine Formula One Team as a client, supporting confident decision making across a complex development programme under the current regulations.”

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About Dynisma

Dynisma is a global leader in engineering world class full motion simulators, utilising its patented motion technology across systems trusted by leading automotive and motorsport organisations worldwide. Dynisma technology is engineered to deliver highly responsive, high fidelity motion, enabling strong real world correlation through ultra low latency, high bandwidth and large excursion capability.

Founded in 2017 by Ash Warne, a former Formula One simulator engineer who previously led simulator development programmes at Ferrari and McLaren, Dynisma operates from a dedicated Manufacturing and Technology Campus in Bristol, United Kingdom. The company employs more than 180 specialists, many with experience at the highest levels of motorsport and automotive engineering.

Dynisma technology is used across Formula One, Formula 2, WEC, IMSA and Formula E, supporting driver in the loop simulation for vehicle development, testing and preparation.

For more information, visit www.dynisma.com

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly and rising star Franco Colapinto. The two drivers, under the leadership of Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore and Managing Director Steve Nielsen and piloting the revolutionary Alpine A526, are driving forward the team's charge during a highly competitive Formula One season. The team operates out of its Enstone factory in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, where it has been based since 1992, in its previous guises as Benetton Formula, Renault F1 Team and Lotus F1 Team. Enstone has a winning legacy with seven Formula One World Championships including the Drivers’ World Championship [1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006] with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors’ World Championship [1995, 2005 and 2006]. The team’s 2026 car, the A526, is designed and built on-site with the 1000-strong workforce working hard towards the new opportunities presented in the 24-race season. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com

Press Contacts

Sheryll Goddard

Head of Marketing, Dynisma

E: Sheryll.Goddard@dynisma.com

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