NEW XPENG G6 SETS 1,000 KM PRODUCTION EV BENCHMARK

New XPENG G6 records 1,000 km in just eight hours, 25 minutes and ten seconds, setting production EV benchmark

Setting this new benchmark is an exciting endorsement of the XPENG G6’s capabilities as a sophisticated electric vehicle, designed for real-world drivers who want luxury and performance” — Jonny Miller, XPENG UK Sales Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new XPENG G6 SUV has established a new benchmark for production electric vehicles, completing a 1,000 km (621 miles) journey in just 08:25:10 including charging stops.

This landmark achievement makes the new G6 the first production EV to break the ten-hour barrier, surpassing a previous record set by a prototype single seater developed solely for long-distance efficiency testing, which covered 1,008 km in just under 10 hours. While the previous standard was set on a single charge, this new benchmark highlights the impact of charging speed on a vehicle’s ability to cover long distances as quickly as possible.

The run, in an unmodified, standard UK specification XPENG G6 was completed by a team of professional UTAC test drivers at Millbrook Proving Ground in the UK, with the XPENG G6 completing 312 laps of the facility’s 3.2 km (two-mile) high speed bowl.

Enabled by XPENG’s next-generation 800 V architecture, the new G6 can recharge from 10% to 80% in as little as 12 minutes*, helping minimise downtime during the ground-breaking timed run.

The 1,000 km benchmark run took place on 7 May 2026 in dry conditions, with temperatures ranging between 7.9 and 15.6 degrees centigrade. The vehicle used was a standard production XPENG G6 Long Range with rear-wheel drive, a 66-kWh battery and an official WLTP combined range of up to 570 km (354 miles).

Over the course of the attempt, UTAC’s rotating team of professional drivers maintained an average speed of 119 km/h (74 mph) while using the vehicle in representative real-world conditions including its connectivity and infotainment functions.

The XPENG G6 completed the 1,000 km drive on Millbrook’s tracks, using nearby 400 kW DC charging infrastructure. Although representative of current public ultra-fast charging points available across the UK, the XPENG G6 is future-proofed to recharge at even higher speeds, subject to future network availability. Charging stops during the test averaged just 13 minutes 20 seconds, allowing driver changeovers before the vehicle returned to the circuit. To ensure consistency and transparency, the time required to leave, recharge and rejoin the track was also included in the final recorded result.

“Setting this new benchmark is an exciting endorsement of the XPENG G6’s capabilities as a sophisticated electric vehicle, designed for real-world drivers who want luxury and performance” said Jonny Miller, XPENG UK Sales Director. “The G6 offers a high-tech passenger environment, excellent on-road capabilities and ultra-fast charging: covering 1,000 km in under eight-and-a-half hours perfectly demonstrates the everyday importance of XPENG G6’s recharge capabilities, which are already optimised for future charging infrastructure enhancements.”

Joe Britton, Vehicle Test Engineer at UTAC, said, “Our team of drivers piloted the XPENG G6 under fully scrutinised conditions throughout, to set a new production EV standard. The G6 performed admirably over the demanding test cycle, being comfortable and stable at high speed, and recharging very quickly and consistently. UTAC is proud to facilitate an activity that sets a new standard for electric vehicles, and how that translates in terms of the XPENG G6’s practical, everyday usability.”

The new XPENG G6 is available through XPENG dealers across the UK, priced from £39,990.00 OTR.

ENDS

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PR contact:

PR@xpengcars.co.uk

Notes to editor:

*Recharge from 10% to 80% capacity in 12 minutes when recharging at 451 kW.

UTAC Millbrook test methodology

Using the methodology outlined in the United Nations Regulation ECE R39, the accuracy of the vehicle’s onboard odometer, speedometer and trip computer were assessed prior to testing.

A Racelogic vBox mini / PerformanceBox was used as an independent measurement source to validate the speed and distance driven.

The 10-hour testing was completed on 07/05/2026 and the operation for testing was as follows:

• Begin testing with 100% SoC

• Drive around the High-Speed Circuit at a constant 110 mph until SoC reaches 10%

• Return to top site to charge vehicle up to 80%

• Repeat cycle for a total of 10 hours

The XPENG G6 achieved 748 miles in 10 hours with eight charging sessions and an average speed of 74.8 mph. It reached 1,000 km in 8 hours 25 minutes and 10 seconds with an average speed of 73.8 mph.

The vehicles had exclusive use and were charged at a 600kW Kempower charging hub which was current limited to 500A producing a maximum power output of approximately 325 kW.

The production-specification XPENG G6 stopped to recharge on seven occasions, spending a combined total of 94 minutes 58 seconds charging during the entire 1,000 km journey.

About XPENG UK

XPENG UK is part of International Motors and the IM Group, with companies operating in many different markets, including Automotive, Property and Finance. The automotive division, International Motors Ltd (IML), is a leading and experienced player in the European automotive industry. With nearly 50 years of experience, IML is a distributor partner for renowned brands such as Subaru, Isuzu and Mitsubishi Motors in the UK and newer market entrants, XPENG and GWM. IML operates all elements of distribution via its vehicle import and preparation facility located in Sheerness and provides aftersales assistance from its 240,000 sq. ft bonded parts and logistics warehouse facility in West Bromwich.

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