Mako Industries Secures Contract Extension and Expanded Scope with Leading U.S. Shipbuilder

Mako Industries

Mako Industries secures expanded electrical and mechanical scopes with a top U.S. shipbuilder, strengthening its position in marine programs.

This milestone reinforces Mako as a trusted partner. Our ability to deliver high-level electrical and mechanical scopes creates a strong foundation to expand into large marine and defense programs.” — Steve Lykins

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mako Industries is proud to announce a contract extension and expanded scope of work with one of the United States’ premier shipbuilding organizations, supporting critical marine construction programs along the Gulf Coast.Under the extended agreement, Mako Industries will continue delivering shipboard electrical services, including installation, cable routing, termination, and system commissioning—ensuring the safe and reliable operation of complex onboard systems.Building on this success, Mako has also been awarded additional mechanical scope, including hydrostatic testing and system flushing, further expanding its role in supporting the performance, integrity, and readiness of key vessel systems.“This milestone reinforces Mako’s position as a trusted execution partner in complex shipyard environments,” said Steve Lykins, President of Mako Industries. “Our ability to deliver both electrical and mechanical scopes at a high level continues to differentiate us, and we see this as a strong foundation to expand further into large-scale marine and defense programs.”Mako Industries continues to grow its presence in the marine sector by providing integrated electrical and mechanical services tailored to complex shipyard environments. The company’s ability to execute across multiple disciplines positions as a trusted partner for large-scale construction and retrofit programs.About Mako Industries Mako Industries is a leading provider of industrial electrical, mechanical, fabrication, and subsea technology solutions, supporting clients across the marine, offshore, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its GlobalTech Subsea (GTS) division, Mako also designs, manufactures, and services critical subsea products including MUX connectors, PBOF cables, and associated control system components supporting deepwater drilling operations worldwide. With a focus on safety, quality, innovation, and execution, Mako delivers turnkey solutions for complex projects throughout the United States and abroad.Media Contact:Danny MorganDigital MarketingMako Industries832-690-1300sales@makoind.com

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