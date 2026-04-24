Mako Industries Secures Major Subsea Systems Contract with Leading Global Deepwater Drilling Contractor

Mako Industries

Mako Industries’ GTS division wins a major contract to provide subsea control systems for a top global driller, marking a key milestone in offshore expansion.

This award proves the trust operators place in our team. By expanding into PBOF cables and enclosures, we’re delivering integrated solutions that position us as a true subsea partner.” — Dan Gaspard, VP of Sales & Operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mako Industries , through its GlobalTech Subsea (GTS) division, today announced the award of a significant contract to supply integrated subsea control system components to one of the largest deepwater drilling contractors in the world. The award marks a major milestone in Mako’s continued expansion into subsea technologies and reinforces the company’s position as a high-performance, service-driven provider in the offshore energy sector.The contract scope includes the supply of MUX (multiplex) connector systems, pressure-balanced oil-filled (PBOF) cables, and subsea enclosures—delivering a more complete, integrated solution for blowout preventer (BOP) control systems. The program is expected to support multiple deepwater drilling assets, with the potential for broader fleet-wide deployment over time.Mako’s MUX connector systems are designed to enhance reliability, simplify installation, and improve overall system performance in harsh subsea environments. The addition of PBOF cables and subsea enclosures allows Mako to provide a more comprehensive, end-to-end solution—reducing interface risk, improving system integration, and streamlining offshore installation and maintenance.“This award is a testament to the confidence that leading offshore operators are placing in our technology and our team,” said Dan Gaspard, VP of Sales & Operations at Mako Industries. “By expanding our scope beyond MUX connectors to include PBOF cables and subsea enclosures, we are delivering a fully integrated solution that addresses key challenges around reliability, lead times, and system compatibility. This positions us not just as a supplier, but as a true subsea solutions partner.”The GTS product suite has been engineered to meet the demanding conditions of deepwater drilling operations, combining robust sealing technologies, pressure-balanced cable systems, and fit-for-purpose subsea housings. Mako’s service-first approach—paired with in-house manufacturing, assembly, and testing capabilities—enables the company to deliver both equipment and field support with speed and flexibility.“This contract reflects the strategic direction we’ve taken to invest in proprietary subsea technologies that solve real operational pain points,” said Steve Lykins, President of Mako Industries. “Providing an integrated package of connectors, cables, and enclosures allows us to reduce complexity for the customer and take greater ownership of system performance. That’s a powerful differentiator in today’s offshore market.”Mako Industries continues to expand its footprint in subsea systems, with ongoing development initiatives focused on next-generation connector technologies, fiber-optic integration, and advanced condition monitoring solutions.About Mako IndustriesMako Industries is a diversified industrial services and manufacturing company providing engineered solutions to the energy, marine, and infrastructure markets. Through its GlobalTech Subsea division, Mako designs and manufactures advanced subsea connectivity products, including MUX connectors, PBOF cable systems, and subsea enclosures, supporting critical offshore operations worldwide.Media Contact:Danny MorganDigital MarketingMako Industries832-690-1300sales@makoind.com

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