Our Denver expansion brings Mako’s integrated MEP services to a fast-growing market, combining full-scope capabilities with Cascade Process Controls’ expertise for complete, reliable solutions.” — Steve Lykins, President and Founder of Mako Industries

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mako Industries Expands to Denver, CO with New Office Offering Full MEP Services and Cascade Process Controls Mako Industries announces the opening of its new Denver, Colorado office, continuing its national expansion as a premier provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services. The Denver location also introduces Cascade Process Controls, delivering advanced automation, controls, and instrumentation solutions to the Rocky Mountain region.“Our Denver expansion allows us to bring Mako’s integrated service offerings to a fast-growing market,” said Steve Lykins, President and Founder of Mako Industries. “We combine full-scope MEP capabilities with the advanced expertise of Cascade Process Controls, ensuring our clients have access to complete, reliable services throughout the project lifecycle.”Mako’s services in Denver include:•Mechanical Systems: High-efficiency HVAC solutions, equipment installation, and system optimization.•Electrical Systems: Power systems, lighting, backup generation, and electrical safety compliance.•Plumbing Systems: Full-service water supply, drainage, piping, and sustainable solutions.•Service & Maintenance: Preventive and on-demand maintenance, 24/7 emergency response, and long-term system care.Cascade Process Controls: Automation, controls, SCADA integration, and instrumentation for industrial clients.For more information, contact:Vincent Rascon, VP Operations, Commercial DivisionMako IndustriesPhone: 469-691-0540Email: vrascon@makoind.comKevin Dostaler, Business Development, Cascade Process ControlsMako IndustriesPhone: 505-491-9809Email: k.dostaler@cascadeprocon.com

