How Viking Bags’ Patented Quick-Release Motorcycle Saddlebags Facilitate Cruiser Customization

Viking Bags Patented Quick-Release Motorcycle Saddlebags Facilitate Cruiser Customization

The patented motorcycle saddlebags mounting system resolves a long-standing tradeoff between secure, bolted installation & fast bag removal for cruiser riders.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Bags, a maker of motorcycle luggage bags and aftermarket parts, has been granted a patent for its Quick-Mount Motorcycle Saddlebag System . The patent covers a mounting design that delivers the hold of a bolted setup while still allowing tool-free removal, a balance that has long been difficult to reach in the saddlebag market.The patented system is offered in two forms. The first is a Quick Disconnect System, which is drilled and bolted directly to the hard bags and the bike's frame. The bag stays fixed during the ride and detaches by turning a knob, with no tools needed at any point. The second is the Quick-Mount System, which uses a side carrier that mounts to the motorcycle; the bag then slides onto that carrier and locks into place without drilling.Viking Bags developed the system to close a gap that cruiser riders have faced for years. A bag bolted to the frame stayed put on the road but took real effort to remove. A bag that came off fast often felt less stable at speed. The patented mechanism was designed to address both concerns in a single design.The quick disconnect motorcycle saddlebags are built from strong, powder-coated steel, with docking posts made of rust-proof, polished stainless steel. Brackets are fully adjustable, which lets riders set the bag position, clear turn signals, and keep bags away from passenger foot pegs. A lock-and-key setup secures the bags to the docking posts until the rider is ready to remove them.The system is offered across a range of popular cruiser platforms. Model-specific quick-release saddlebag kits are available for Harley-Davidson Softail, Harley-Davidson Street, Honda VTX, and Victory motorcycles, among others. All required hardware is included in the box.About Viking BagsViking Bags is a Los Angeles-based maker of motorcycle luggage and aftermarket parts. The company builds model-specific storage/luggage bags, as well as mounting hardware, for major brands, including Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, BMW, and Indian.

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