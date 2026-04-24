Viking Bags Secures Patent for Tool-Free Quick-Disconnect Motorcycle Luggage System

Viking Bags Tool Free Quick Disconnect Motorcycle Luggage System Viking Bags Quick Disconnect Motorcycle Luggage System Viking Bags Logo

Viking Bags receives patent for tool-free quick-disconnect system for motorcycle saddlebags, featuring stainless-steel docking posts and key-lockable brackets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Bags , a well-known maker of motorcycle luggage and aftermarket parts, has been awarded a new patent for its motorcycle luggage quick-disconnect system (QDS), a tool-free mounting system that lets riders remove and reattach their motorcycle saddlebags within seconds. The patent covers the core design and function of the system, which the company has offered across a wide range of bike models.The motorcycle saddlebag quick-disconnect system uses rust-proof stainless-steel docking posts and fully adjustable, key-lockable brackets made from high-strength, powder-coated metal. Once set up, riders do not need any tools to take bags off or put them back on. The brackets are built to hold firm at high speeds and can be adjusted to clear turn signals, foot pegs, and other frame parts, a common pain point for riders fitting larger bags.The Viking QDS system has gained wide use among Harley-Davidson riders. The QDS for Harley-Davidson Softail is one of the most sought-after items in the Viking Bags lineup, and the system also fits Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Victory models, among others.Riders want gear that works without slowing them down. This patent reflects years of work by Viking Bags to build a system that is both safe and fast to use, with no tools and no guesswork.Beyond ease of use, the locking feature adds a layer of security that many tool-free systems lack. Each QDS kit ships with all needed hardware and a one-year warranty.The patent is seen as a key move to protect a product line that has been refined over time based on real rider feedback. Viking Bags serves both daily commuters and long-haul touring riders who need reliable storage. Full product details are available at Viking Bags’ online store.About Viking BagsViking Bags is a maker of motorcycle luggage bags and aftermarket parts. The company builds model-specific storage solutions for major brands, including Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, BMW, and Indian.

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