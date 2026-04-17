Viking Bags Introduces Rackless Odyssey ADV Luggage System for Lightweight Adventure Touring

Viking Bags Rackless Odyssey ADV Luggage System Viking Odyssey 80 Litres Adventure Touring Motorcycle Luggage System Viking Bags Logo

Viking Bags announces the Odyssey 80L ADV Touring Luggage System: rackless, waterproof, 80-liter storage for adventure and dual-sport touring.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Bags has announced the release of the Viking Odyssey 80L ADV Touring Luggage System , a rackless luggage configuration intended for adventure touring and dual-sport motorcycles. The system is designed to mount without permanent hardware, offering an alternative to traditional pannier racks for riders who traverse both paved roads and unpaved trails. By fastening directly to the motorcycle subframe, the load stays close to the bike's center, which can help maintain predictable handling on gravel or dirt.The Odyssey system provides 80 liters of storage capacity. The set includes two 25-liter roll-top side bags, a 22-liter tail pack that converts to a backpack, and a separate sleeve designed for tent pole storage. The bags are constructed from ballistic nylon and TPU fabric and feature abrasion-resistant panels with exterior MOLLE webbing. An exhaust heat shield is supplied to protect the right-side bag during operation. The heat shield is constructed from a high-temperature resistant material and is positioned between the exhaust pipe and the bag surface.The rackless mounting method secures the luggage directly to the motorcycle frame and tail section using an adjustable strap harness. This design removes the need for traditional pannier racks, reducing the overall weight carried on the rear of the motorcycle. The harness is available in bike-specific variations for models from BMW, Honda, KTM, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Triumph, and others.Riders seeking alternative storage configurations may reference the existing selection, which includes both hard and soft case options, including ADV Touring Panniers , hard aluminum side cases, and a top case for a variety of adventure platforms.About Viking BagsViking Bags is a manufacturer of motorcycle luggage, seats, and aftermarket components. The company produces saddlebags, tail bags, tank bags, and ADV luggage systems for a wide range of motorcycle makes and models. Viking Bags maintains a product catalog that includes both hard and soft storage formats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.