Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Reaches Half a Million

Saturday’s Lotto America Jackpot Third Largest in Game History

JACKSON, MISS. – Big jackpots continue to build as Mississippi Match 5 climbs to an estimated $500,000 for tonight’s drawing and Lotto America rolls to an estimated $25.75 million for Saturday night’s drawing — the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

With no jackpot winner in Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, players now have a chance at half a million dollars for just $2 per play. For an additional $1, players can add the multiplier feature to increase non-jackpot winnings.

Lotto America’s jackpot continues its historic run after 118 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Saturday night’s estimated $25.75 million jackpot carries an estimated cash value of $11.63 million and ranks as the third-largest jackpot in Lotto America history.

The current run began after a $4.01 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in South Dakota for the Aug. 6, 2025, drawing. That was the second Lotto America jackpot won in 2025, following the game’s second-largest jackpot of $37.73 million won on a ticket sold in Tennessee for the June 7, 2025, drawing.

Lotto America tickets are just $1 per play, with players able to add the All Star Bonus for an additional $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Players can also add EZ-Match for another $1 for a chance to win instantly.

Players can purchase tickets for both draw games at any authorized Mississippi Lottery retailer.

For more information on Mississippi Lottery games, winning numbers, retailer locations and ticket scanning features, download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $251 million with an estimated cash value of $112.3 million. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $86 million, with an estimated cash value of $38.8 million.

5.15.26