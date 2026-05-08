Byhalia Player Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize

Lotto America Jackpot Crosses $25 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – There’s another Mississippi millionaire after a Byhalia player claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize after matching all five white-ball numbers in one of the most remarkable drawings in recent Powerball history. The anonymous winner purchased the ticket at Doc’s Quick Stop Exxon in Byhalia for the Wednesday, April 30 drawing—a historic night that quickly became known as the “Night of Millionaires” after producing 91 million-dollar-winning tickets nationwide thanks to a rare straight-line pattern in the winning numbers.

Along with patterns, many players may choose birthdays or personal number combinations to select their numbers, but this Mississippi winner said there was no special strategy behind their ticket. The player simply selected numbers at random.

“It was just my lucky day,” the player shared while claiming the prize.

After the drawing, the player said social media posts indicating that the $2 million-winning ticket was sold in their small town of Byhalia prompted a search for the ticket and a check of the numbers.

The player added the $1 Power Play option to the ticket purchase, which doubled the standard $1 million prize to $2 million.

Players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets immediately and keep them in a secure location. Mississippi Lottery prizes of this size must be claimed at Lottery headquarters.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for Saturday’s Lotto America drawing is an estimated $25.07 million, with an estimated cash value of $11.25 million. If hit, it will be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $47 million with an estimated cash value of $21.1 million. Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $215 million with an estimated cash value of $95.2 million The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $350 thousand.

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