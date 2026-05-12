Mississippi Lottery Transfers Surpass $800 Million

April 2026 Transfer Totals $9.66 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation sent $9.66 million to the State for the month of April, pushing total transfers since inception past a major milestone of $800 million for Mississippi infrastructure and education.

The April 2026 transfer totaled $9,662,906.49, bringing the fiscal year-to-date total through April to $108,321,478.39.

Since ticket sales began in November 2019, the Mississippi Lottery has now transferred a total of $800,105,247.93 to the state, with proceeds benefiting both the Education Enhancement Fund and the State Highway Fund.

Of the total transferred since inception:

$550,703,360.48 has been directed to the State Highway Fund to support road and bridge improvements across Mississippi.

$249,401,887.45 has been transferred to the Education Enhancement Fund to support public education initiatives statewide.

Under Mississippi law, the first $80 million in annual lottery proceeds is allocated to the State Highway Fund. Any proceeds exceeding that amount during the fiscal year are directed to the Education Enhancement Fund.

Millionaire Maker Bonus Promotion Winners Announced

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the latest winners in the Millionaire Maker Bonus Promotion, with players across Mississippi — and even one in Texas — taking home cash prizes in the fifth drawing of the promotion. The winning prizes included $15,000 to a player from Madison, $10,000 to a player from Biloxi, $5,000 to a player from Braxton, $2,000 to a player from Wichita Falls, Texas, and $1,000 to a player from Olive Branch.

Players still have one more chance to win, with the final Millionaire Maker Bonus Promotion drawing set for June 15. Players can enter eligible non-winning $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal through the Official Mississippi Lottery app or online at mslottery.com for a chance to win cash prizes in the final drawing.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $232 million with an estimated cash value of $103.8 million. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $69 million, with an estimated cash value of $31.2 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $25.42 million with an estimated cash value of $11.48 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the Lotto America’s game history. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $420 thousand.

5.12.26