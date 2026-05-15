Interstate 90 Eastbound On-Ramp Scheduled to Close at Exit 332 (Mitchell)

For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 15, 2026

Contact:

Rick Brandner, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

MITCHELL, S.D. – On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the eastbound on-ramp at exit 332 (Mitchell) on Interstate 90 will be closed. The closure is for repair of the railroad bridge located at the end of the ramp. During the scheduled closure, ramp traffic will follow a signed detour west to exit 330 and back onto I-90 using the exit 330 eastbound on-ramp.

The closure of the eastbound on-ramp at exit 332 is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

This overall project includes replacing bridge approach slabs and joints to provide a smoother transition on and off the structure. Berm repairs and improvements to the approach pavement will also be completed to enhance ride quality and extend the life of the roadway.

A polymer chip seal will be applied to help protect the surface from moisture and wear. Guardrail upgrades will improve roadside safety, and an acceleration lane will be constructed to allow drivers to safely merge into traffic.

The prime contractor for this $2.67 million paving project is T & R Construction of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-mitchellbridges.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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