2026 Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program Funding Available through SDDOT

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Contact:

Logan Gran, Active Transportation Engineer, 605-773-4912

PIERRE, S.D. – Letters of Intent are now being accepted for the Transportation Alternatives (TA) program through the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). Transportation Alternatives (TA) is a program that uses federal transportation funds, designated by Congress, for specific activities that enhance the inter-modal transportation system and provide safe alternative transportation options. TA encompasses a variety of smaller-scale non-motorized transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects, community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management, and environmental mitigation related to storm water and habitat connectivity.

Approximately $8 million is available through a competitive project selection process administered by the SDDOT Office of Project Development. Projects may be limited to $600,000 depending on annual funding allowance. The minimum for infrastructure projects will be $50,000. There is no minimum for non-infrastructure projects. Minimum local match required is 18.05%.

A full description of the program is available online on the SDDOT Transportation Alternatives (TA) webpage at https://dot.sd.gov/programs-services/programs/transportation-alternatives.

The submittal of a Letter of Intent form, found on the webpage, is a mandatory requirement to be eligible to submit a full application for funding. The Letter of Intent form deadline is Wednesday, July 15, 2026. This will be the only call for Letters of Intent for the 2027 Fiscal Year.

Following the receipt of the Letters of Intent, on‐site meetings with project sponsors will be scheduled prior to Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. The deadline for a full application is Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

Requests for additional information, site visits and/or meetings on potential projects should be directed to Logan Gran, Active Transportation Engineer, at 605‐773‐4912 or via email at Logan.Gran@state.sd.us.

About the SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

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