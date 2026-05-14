  SDDOT Adding Safety Enhancements on Euclid Avenue Project for Railroad Overpass in Pierre

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Contact:

Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – As part of the current reconstruction project, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be adding warning devices and other safety enhancements to reduce the number of over height vehicle hits of the railroad overpass over Euclid Avenue in Pierre.

In 2010, SDDOT worked with the City of Pierre to install an over height detection system for the railroad overpass. As a part of the Euclid Avenue reconstruction project, the entirety of that system will be replaced and upgraded.

In 2025, the South Dakota legislature changed the route designation of U.S. Highways 14/83 (Euclid Avenue) to S.D. Highway 1889, with Highway 14/83 route designation being moved to Sioux Avenue, Wells Avenue, and Garfield Avenue.

With the current urban reconstruction project on Euclid Avenue, the SDDOT will install hanging clearance markers north and south of the railroad overpass designed to alert all vehicles of the allowable clearance before reaching the railroad overpass. If a vehicle makes physical contact with a hanging clearance marker, it will indicate to the driver that the vehicle is too tall to fit under the railroad overpass. The hanging clearance markers will not cause damage to vehicles.

In addition to lowering the road approximately nine inches, additional safety enhancements will consist of a LED stop sign for northbound traffic that will light up when a vehicle triggers the over height system. When a vehicle triggers the over height system for southbound traffic, a digital board will provide a message directing the vehicle to continue west on Pleasant Drive.

The prime contractor on the $26.4 million Euclid Avenue reconstruction project is Morris Inc. of Fort Pierre, SD. The overall project completion date, including the over height vehicle safety enhancements, is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/euclid.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on major traffic changes on the Euclid reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text EUCLID to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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