Five new charter schools were awarded federal subgrants to support start-up expenses.

ATLANTA, GA – The State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia (SCSC) Board of Commissioners approved $9.3 million in federal Charter School Program (CSP) State Entity (SE) subgrants to five Georgia charter schools during its meeting on December 10, 2025. The subgrants were awarded through a competitive process to support start-up activities for new and replicating charter schools. Subgrantees may use funds to pay for furniture, curriculum, training, and other needs related to opening the school over 36 months. CSP SE subgrants are often the most significant funding source for new charter schools in Georgia.

"It's always a great day when we can support Georgia's charter schools in meaningful ways and, in turn, uplift the students they serve," said Donovan Head, SCSC Executive Director. "These schools are already off to a phenomenal start, and I truly can't wait to visit each one. They will enrich their communities and open new doors of opportunity for hundreds of Georgia families across our state."

The subgrants were awarded to the following schools:

Charter School School Type Award Amount Opening Date Grades Authorized to Serve School Attendance Zone Academy for Innovation in Medicine New School $1,700,000.00 Fall 2026 6-12 Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, and Cobb County Cherokee Classical Academy Replication School $1,900,000.00 Fall 2025 K-12 Atlanta Public Schools, Bartow County, Cartersville City, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Marietta City, Paulding County, Pickens County Northwest Georgia Charter Academy New School $2,000,000.00 Fall 2026 K-12 Floyd County, Polk County, Rome City Schools The Meliora School New School $2,000,000.00 Fall 2026 6-12 Gwinnett County Tapestry Public Charter School Replication School $1,700,000.00 Fall 2026 6-12 Clayton County

The State Entity Grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Charter Schools Program (CSP). The State Charter Schools Foundation of Georgia (SCSF) was awarded a 5-year $38.3 million CSP SE grant in September 2022 to support the creation, replication, and expansion of high-quality charter schools in Georgia, particularly in communities where charter schools do not already exist. Grant activities include subgrants, two technical assistance cohort programs, research and dissemination of charter school best practices, and technical assistance for charter school authorizers in Georgia.

The SCSF previously awarded 15 subgrants to new, replicating, and expanding charter schools in Georgia. In September 2025, the SCSF was awarded an additional $12,538,333 to expand grant activities, increase subgrant award amounts, and establish two new subgrant programs for charter schools to support high-dosage tutoring and implementation of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs. Details on the new subgrant programs will be released in March 2026.

The U.S. Department of Education transferred the grant to the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia on December 5, at the request of the SCSF and SCSC, to reduce administrative burden and promote coordination and efficiency in the charter school sector in the state.

About the Charter School Subgrantees

Academy for Innovation in Medicine

The Academy for Innovation in Medicine (AIM) is a state charter school authorized to serve students in grades 6-12 from Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, and Cobb County. AIM's mission is to empower future healthcare professionals through exceptional instruction, meaningful relationships, and workforce readiness. Its vision is to empower Atlanta’s youth to enter and excel in healthcare professions, positively impacting their families, communities, and society at large. AIM is scheduled to open for the 2026-27 school year.

www.aimgeorgia.org

Cherokee Classical Academy

Cherokee Classical Academy (CCA) is a state charter school authorized to serve students in grades K-12 from Atlanta Public Schools, Bartow County, Cartersville City, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Marietta City, Paulding County, and Pickens County. CCA’s mission is to develop students in mind and character through a classical, content-rich curriculum that emphasizes the principles of virtuous living, traditional learning, and civic responsibility. Its vision is Courage, Courtesy, Honesty, Humility, Perseverance, Self-Government, and Service. Cherokee Classical Academy opened for the 2025-26 school year.

www.cherokeeclassicalacademy.org

Northwest Georgia Charter Academy

Northwest Georgia (NWGA) Charter Academy is a state charter school authorized to serve students in grades K-12 from Floyd County, Polk County, and Rome City Schools. NWGA Charter Academy’s mission is to encourage and inspire students to discover their unique worth and empower them to become lifelong learners by providing a secure environment where caring and qualified staff will challenge, motivate, and coach students utilizing an immersive approach that will lead them to reach their full potential in school and in life. Its vision is to equip students to discover their passion and to be responsible, compassionate leaders in their communities. NWGA Charter Academy is scheduled to open for the 2026-27 school year.

nwgacharteracademy.org

The Meliora School

The Meliora School is a state charter school authorized to serve grades 6-12 zoned in Gwinnett County. The Meliora School's mission is to foster a nurturing, student-centered community that empowers students with the knowledge and skills to embrace failure, learn from it, and achieve lasting success. Its vision is to be a beacon of educational excellence, inspiring curiosity, innovation, and lifelong learning. The Meliora School is scheduled to open for the 2026-27 school year.

www.themelioraschool.org

Tapestry Public Charter School

Tapestry Public Charter School (Tapestry Charter) is authorized by the Clayton County School District to serve students in grades 6-12. Tapestry Charter’s mission is to offer an inclusive, individualized learning environment that is academically engaging for both neurotypical students and those on the autism spectrum, and to create a positive school culture that empowers all students to take possession of their innate talents and become creative builders of their own futures. Its vision is to provide a rigorous and enriching education for a neurodiverse student body in grades 6-12, thereby creating an inclusive, innovative, and replicable academic model. Tapestry Charter is scheduled to open for the 2026-27 school year.

tapestrycharter.org

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About the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia

The State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia (SCSC) is Georgia’s state-level independent charter school authorizing body. The mission of the SCSC is to improve public education by authorizing high-quality charter schools that provide students with better educational opportunities than they would otherwise receive in traditional district schools. The SCSC has the authority to approve or deny petitions for state charter schools and renew, non-renew, or terminate state charters in accordance with Georgia law.

scsc.georgia.gov