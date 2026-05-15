ATLANTA, GA – The State Charter Schools Commission (SCSC) Board of Commissioners (Board) elected Commissioner Cayanna Good, Ph.D., as Chair and Commissioner Buzz Brockway as Vice-Chair for 2026 at its February 25 board meeting.

Chairwoman Good joined the SCSC Board in 2021 and served as Vice-Chair in 2025. She currently serves as Deputy Commissioner for Innovation and Impact at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), where she leads systemwide strategic planning and drives organizational improvement across all institutional pillars. Previously, she served as Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Adult Education, overseeing statewide literacy initiatives, workforce alignment, and Georgia's high school equivalency credentialing program.

Before joining TCSG, Chairwoman Good held leadership roles at the Governor's Office of Student Achievement, the Georgia Department of Education, Teach For America, and TNTP. Her career began in the classroom in Houston — an experience that continues to ground her unwavering commitment to equity, access, and opportunity for all learners.

Vice-Chairman Brockway joined the SCSC Board in 2019 and previously served as Chair from 2021 to 2023. He represented Georgia's 101st and 102nd districts in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019, where he advocated for education reform, including charter school growth and funding, and served on the Appropriations, Education, Insurance, and Governmental Affairs committees. Vice-Chairman Brockway currently serves as Vice President of Public Policy for the Georgia Center for Opportunity, coordinating policy and reform efforts to expand access to quality education, meaningful work, and healthy relationships for Georgians.

The SCSC extends its sincere appreciation to outgoing Chair, Commissioner Mike Dudgeon, for exceptional leadership and dedicated service. Commissioner Dudgeon will continue to serve on the Board, offering valuable expertise and insight.

Chairwoman Good and Vice-Chairman Brockway bring decades of experience in public service and education policy. Their leadership will strengthen the SCSC's work to expand access to quality charter schools for students and families statewide.

About the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia

The State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia (SCSC) is Georgia’s state-level independent charter school authorizing body. The mission of the SCSC is to improve public education by authorizing high-quality charter schools that provide students with better educational opportunities than they would otherwise receive in traditional district schools; maintaining high standards of transparency by publishing academic, organizational, and fiscal accountability data for all state charter schools; and disseminating research and guidance to all stakeholders on best practices in charter schooling. The SCSC has the authority to approve or deny petitions for state charter schools and renew, non-renew, or terminate state charters in accordance with Georgia law.

scsc.georgia.gov