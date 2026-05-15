ATLANTA, GA —The State Charter Schools Commission (SCSC) Board of Commissioners voted today to renew charter contracts for four state charter schools.

Atlanta SMART Academy, Liberty Tech Charter School, and Northwest Classical Academy earned five-year renewals by demonstrating strong academic outcomes alongside steady, sustainable financial and operational practices.

SLAM Academy of Atlanta earned a three-year renewal term based on stable financial and operational performance and improved academic growth.

Each school’s renewal was determined by its performance track record, as measured by the SCSC Comprehensive Performance Framework, demonstrating fulfillment of the SCSC mission of providing students with better educational opportunities than they would otherwise receive at their zoned traditional public schools. Collectively, the renewed schools serve more than 1,700 students.

Information About Renewed Schools

Atlanta SMART Academy (Atl. SMART) opened in 2021 in Atlanta. The school currently enrolls students in grades 5–8 from across the state and plans to add grades K–4 during its new charter term. The mission of Atl. SMART is to use science, math and the arts to build innovative solutionists. Innovation solutionists are students who can apply knowledge in order to propose multiple researched, supported and well thought answer to a problem. The school uses project-based learning with advanced science and math instruction integrated with daily arts programming.

atlantasmartacademy.org

Liberty Tech Charter School (Liberty Tech) opened in 2016 and is entering into its third charter term. Liberty Tech is located in Brooks (Fayette Co.) and serves grades K–8 with a statewide attendance zone. The mission of Liberty Tech is to educate students in a project-based learning environment utilizing STEAM & classical methodologies. Students experience a classical and STEM hybrid curriculum with a House System in grades 7 and up, focused on college and career readiness, skill-building, and mentoring.

www.libertytechcharter.org

Northwest Classical Academy (NCA) opened in 2021. The school is located in Kennesaw and serves grades K–12 with a statewide attendance zone. The mission of NCA is to develop students in mind and character through a classical, content-rich curriculum that emphasizes the principles of virtuous living, traditional learning, and civic responsibility. The school’s educational program focuses on a classical, traditional liberal arts model, with literacy skills built through phonics, grammar, and Latin instruction.

www.nwclassical.org

SLAM Academy of Atlanta (SLAM) opened in 2018. The school is located in Atlanta and serves students in grades K–8 from Atlanta Public Schools and South Fulton County. SLAM’s mission is to provide an engaging, challenging, and supportive learning environment that motivates all students to be the best they can be in and out of the classroom and prepares them for future success. The school offers standards-driven core content instruction using a sports-themed approach, with STEM and project-based learning in elementary grades and career-oriented programming for middle grades.

www.slamatlanta.com

Visit the SCSC charter renewal page for more information about the SCSC’s fiscal year 2026 renewal process and individual school performance.

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About the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia

The State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia (SCSC) is Georgia’s state-level independent charter school authorizing body. The mission of the SCSC is to improve public education by authorizing high-quality charter schools that provide students with better educational opportunities than they would otherwise receive in traditional district schools; maintaining high standards of transparency by publishing academic, organizational, and fiscal accountability data for all state charter schools; and disseminating research and guidance to all stakeholders on best practices in charter schooling. The SCSC has the authority to approve or deny petitions for state charter schools and renew, non-renew, or terminate state charters in accordance with Georgia law.

scsc.georgia.gov