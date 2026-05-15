GRAND CANYON NORTH RIM REOPENS TO VISITORS

May 2026: Views from the North Rim, Grand Canyon National Park May 2026: Views from the North Rim, Grand Canyon National Park May 2026: Views from the North Rim, Grand Canyon National Park

Park Officials strongly encourage all North Rim visitors to plan ahead and be self-reliant

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following extensive restoration work, Grand Canyon National Park officials will officially open the gate to the iconic park's North Rim at 6 a.m., signaling the start of the area’s annual summer visitor season.Although the North Rim closes for the winter and reopens in late spring every year, this year’s gate raising takes on special significance, as it marks the first time the public has been granted access to the area since the Dragon Bravo Fire swept across the region last year.“As an international symbol of Arizona, the reopening of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim this year holds special significance. It reflects the resilience of the landscape and the tireless dedication of the teams working to restore access to this iconic part of the park,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This is a proud moment for all Arizonans, and I’m thrilled that visitors from near and far can once again experience the awe-inspiring beauty found only here.”Helpful Planning Tips for Visitors:While the reopening is a major milestone for Northern Arizona, the National Park Service (NPS) emphasizes the North Rim is operating in a limited-services capacity.If You Go:Plan Accordingly: It is imperative that any visitors plan to be entirely self-sufficient when visiting the North Rim. There is no power and no potable water, so water containers and fuel tanks should be filled at Jacob Lake or the North Rim Country Store. Pack out all trash, as waste collection services are limited.Scenic Drives: All paved roadways are open, including Highway 67, Cape Royal, and Point Imperial Roads, which provide access to many of the North Rim’s iconic viewpoints, including Point Imperial, Cape Royal, Roosevelt Point, Walhalla Overlook and Angels Window.North Kaibab Trail: The trail is undergoing extensive redevelopment work. Only experienced hikers should consider attempting the trail at this time. Hikers are advised to stay on designated paths as crews continue stabilization work. Private stock and mule trips remain suspended.Camping: Cottonwood Campground is open as an overnight option for hikers traveling along the North Kaibab Trail. The North Rim Campground is not open, but is expected to follow with a phased opening for tent and RV camping later this season.Overnight Lodging Options: North Rim overnight lodging will not be available during the 2026 season, however lodging is available outside the park. The nearest lodging, fuel, food, and water is available at the Kaibab Lodge, North Rim Country Store and at Jacob Lake Inn.Get the Official Guide: Get the NPS Pocket Guide to visiting the North Rim, which has been updated for the 2026 visitor season.###About the Arizona Office of Tourism: The Arizona Office of Tourism works to strengthen and grow Arizona’s economy through travel and tourism promotion, positioning Arizona as the leading tourism destination for domestic and international travelers. In 2024, tourism employed more than 193,800 Arizonans and contributed over $4.3 billion in tax revenue to our federal, state and local economies.

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