Champagne Pommery Named Reserve Grand Champion at the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Vine 2 Wine™ Competition

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Champagne Pommery has been awarded Reserve Grand Champion for its NV Champagne Pommery Brut Royal and received the coveted Bronze Boot Award at the prestigious 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Vine 2 Wine™ International Wine Competition. The competition was held October 18–20, 2025 and brought together over 600 wines from 150 brands across Texas, the United States, and the world.An International Acknowledgement of Pommery’s ExcellenceThis recognition celebrates Champagne Pommery’s deep-rooted commitment to quality. Brut Royal, Pommery’s signature cuvée, stood out to judges for its vibrant freshness and elegant liveliness, representing the classic style of the champagne house.Recognition at the Fort Worth Stock Show & RodeoThe Vine 2 Wine™ International Wine Competition is an exciting addition to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, one of the oldest and most celebrated events in Texas. The annual competition honors excellence in winemaking and connects award-winning producers with enthusiasts through events such as Bubbles & Bites, where the official Wine Competition Awards Ceremony will be held on February 1, 2026.ABOUT CHAMPAGNE POMMERYChampagne Pommery remains one of the most iconic and respected names in French winemaking. Based in the historic House of Pommery in Reims, the estate is celebrated for its elegant, mineral-driven Brut champagnes that embody finesse and precision. In 1874, its trailblazing founder, Madame Pommery, revolutionized the category by introducing the world’s first Brut-style champagne—forever changing the way sparkling wine is made and enjoyed. A visionary and a champion of women in business and the arts, her legacy lives on through the house’s enduring commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cultural patronage. https://www.champagnepommery.com

