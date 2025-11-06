SAILROCK SOUTH CAICOS WINS PRESTIGIOUS CONDÉ NAST JOHANSENS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE 2026

SOUTH CAICOS, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (SOUTH CAICOS, TCI, NOVEMBER 6, 2025)- Sailrock South Caicos has been honored with the Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence 2026 for Best Waterside Hotel in North America, for the sixth consecutive year, solidifying its reputation as the premier luxury resort in the Caribbean. The award was presented on Monday evening at the prestigious event at the Kimpton Fitzroy London.For more than 40 years, Condé Nast Johansens has been the premier reference guide for independent travelers. Winning an Award for Excellence is a coveted achievement and industry-wide mark of approval.In response to this honor, André Boersma, Managing Director of Sailrock South Caicos shared, “We are honored to have received this award. Our team prides itself on excellence and our location is second to none, situated between the Caicos Bank and the Atlantic Ocean.”The resort has received numerous previous accolades which highlight their dedication to unparalleled guest experiences, exceptional hospitality and a deep connection to its pristine natural surroundings.###About Sailrock South CaicosSailrock is not merely a destination but rather a retreat for the soul. It is an invitation to discover the unparalleled beauty of South Caicos, a hidden gem in the Caribbean.With a commitment to authenticity, exclusivity, and world-class service, Sailrock South Caicos stands as a testament to the art of refined living in a pristine paradise.For Sailrock press inquiries, please contact: jmick@itpublicrelations.com

