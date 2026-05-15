SoluLab Launches ‘14-Day AI-Native Stack’ to Help Businesses Become Autonomous

AI-native solution development

The AI-native solution company launches a 14-day framework to deploy AI workflows, copilots, and intelligent systems.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises move from experimenting with artificial intelligence to embedding it directly into business operations, the demand for faster and more practical AI implementation continues to grow. Addressing this shift, SoluLab has announced the launch of its “14-Day AI-Native Stack,” a rapid deployment framework designed to help businesses transition into AI-native operational environments in weeks instead of months.The framework enables organizations to deploy AI-powered workflows, automation systems, enterprise copilots, intelligent dashboards, tokenization infrastructure, and AI-native business operations through a streamlined implementation model optimized for speed, scalability, and enterprise adoption.The Shift Toward AI-Native EnterprisesBusinesses are rapidly moving beyond isolated AI tools and entering a new era where AI is integrated directly into workflows, customer engagement, blockchain infrastructure, operational systems, and enterprise decision-making.However, many enterprises still struggle with:slow AI implementation cyclesdisconnected operational systemsfragmented automation infrastructurepoor AI integration across departmentslimited scalability for enterprise AI adoptionSoluLab’s 14-Day AI-Native Stack aims to solve these challenges through a deployment-ready AI infrastructure built for operational intelligence and enterprise automation.Explore AI-Native Transformation Across IndustriesOrganizations looking to modernize operations can evaluate how AI integrates with blockchain, fintech systems, enterprise workflows, tokenization platforms, and digital ecosystems through SoluLab’s AI Sandbox experience.What Is the 14-Day AI-Native Stack?The 14-Day AI-Native Stack is SoluLab’s accelerated enterprise AI deployment framework designed to help businesses operationalize intelligent systems without spending months rebuilding technology infrastructure from scratch.The framework supports:AI copilots and assistantsworkflow automation systemsenterprise AI agentsAI-powered SaaS platformsblockchain and Web3 ecosystemsRWA tokenization platformsintelligent analytics systemsAI-powered document processingpredictive operational dashboardsenterprise knowledge systemsThe stack combines AI infrastructure, workflow orchestration, vector database architecture, large language model integrations, blockchain systems, cloud deployment environments, and enterprise automation technologies into a scalable implementation framework.AI-Native Solutions Across High-Growth Enterprise MarketsAs part of the launch, SoluLab also introduced four AI-native enterprise solutions built for industries experiencing rapid digital transformation.TokenCompliance AIAutomated Regulatory Compliance Engine for Tokenized AssetsTokenCompliance AI is an AI-native compliance engine built for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platforms . The solution automates KYC/AML workflows, investor verification, compliance monitoring, audit reporting, and multi-jurisdiction regulatory management for tokenized asset ecosystems.The platform is designed to help enterprises simplify operational complexity while maintaining transparency and regulatory readiness across digital asset environments.Key Highlights:AI-powered compliance automationRWA tokenization monitoringinvestor verification workflowsregulatory reporting systemsenterprise-grade compliance intelligencePaymentSense AIReal-Time Payments Fraud & Anomaly Detection for FintechsPaymentSense AI is an intelligent fraud detection platform designed for fintechs and digital banking environments. The solution analyzes transactions in real time using contextual machine learning models to identify fraud patterns, anomalies, and suspicious activities while reducing false positives.The platform is optimized for modern payment infrastructure, requiring scalable fraud prevention and operational reliability.Key Highlights:real-time fraud detectionAI anomaly monitoringtransaction intelligence systemsreduced false positiveshigh-speed payment analysisUnderwriteIQAI Credit Underwriting & Alternative Data Scoring AgentUnderwriteIQ is an AI-powered underwriting engine that combines traditional financial data with alternative behavioral and transactional signals to deliver faster, more inclusive, and explainable lending decisions.The solution is designed for fintech lenders, digital banks, and financial institutions looking to modernize underwriting workflows and improve lending accuracy.Key Highlights:AI credit scoringalternative data intelligenceautomated underwriting workflowsexplainable lending decisionsfintech risk intelligenceSupplyBrain AIAI Supply Chain Risk Intelligence & Disruption Prediction AgentSupplyBrain AI is an enterprise supply chain intelligence platform that helps organizations predict disruptions, supplier risks, demand volatility, and geopolitical exposure through real-time operational intelligence.Key Highlights:supply chain risk forecastingdisruption prediction systemssupplier intelligence monitoringAI operational analyticsenterprise procurement intelligenceRapid AI Deployment Inspired by a Real Enterprise ImplementationThe initiative was inspired by a recently completed AI-native solution developed by SoluLab for a San Francisco-based client.In just 14 days, SoluLab successfully implemented:AI-assisted workflow automationenterprise knowledge retrieval systemsintelligent operational workflowsautomated business process handlingscalable AI infrastructureenterprise deployment architectureThe deployment enabled the client to improve operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and establish an AI-native operational layer capable of supporting long-term business scalability.Rather than treating AI as a standalone feature, the implementation focused on embedding intelligence directly into operational systems, customer workflows, and enterprise infrastructure.AI-Native Across Blockchain, Web3, and Enterprise SystemsSoluLab stated that AI-native capabilities are now being integrated across its core service offerings, including:Web3 infrastructuretokenization platformsenterprise SaaS systemsworkflow automation environmentsdigital banking solutionsThe company believes enterprises are entering a phase where AI will become a foundational infrastructure layer rather than an isolated software capability.“Most organizations today are still experimenting with disconnected AI tools. The future belongs to businesses that operate as AI-native systems where intelligence is embedded into workflows, customer experiences, and digital infrastructure from the start,” said Rajat Lala, Co-founder at SoluLab. “Our 14-Day AI-Native Stack is designed to help enterprises accelerate that transition without spending months rebuilding their technology stack.”Introducing the AI Sandbox ExperienceAs part of the launch, SoluLab is also offering access to its AI Sandbox environment, allowing businesses to explore live enterprise AI workflows before full-scale implementation.The sandbox environment is designed to help organizations validate AI use cases, understand deployment possibilities, and explore operational impact before implementation.AI-Native Transformation Across IndustriesSoluLab stated that the 14-Day AI-Native Stack supports businesses across:finance and fintechhealthcarelogistics and supply chainSaaS platformsmanufacturingblockchain and Web3digital bankingThe company plans to continue expanding its AI-native ecosystem as enterprises increasingly seek scalable automation, intelligent infrastructure, and AI-powered operational modernization.About SoluLabSoluLab is an AI-native solution development company specializing in enterprise AI solutions, blockchain development, Web3 platforms, workflow automation systems, tokenization infrastructure, and scalable digital transformation solutions. The company works with startups, enterprises, and global organizations to build intelligent operational ecosystems for the next generation of business technology.

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