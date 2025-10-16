Global Recognition for Security and Compliance: SoluLab Achieves SOC 2 and ISO 27001

SoluLab Achieves SOC 2 and ISO 27001 Certifications

SoluLab has achieved global recognition for its commitment to data protection and operational excellence by earning both SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoluLab, a leading blockchain and AI development company , is proudly announcing its achievement of SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications. These two are globally recognized standards for information security and compliance. This milestone strengthens SoluLab's dedication to operational transparency, data protection, and fostering continual trust with its partners and clients.Key Highlights:SOC 2 Certification: This certificate shows that SoluLab is serious about keeping things safe, available, private, and confidential.ISO 27001 Certification: This standard shows that the company has a strong information security management system (ISMS) and plans to lower risks before they occur.Enhanced Client Trust: The achievement positions SoluLab as a secure, reliable partner for enterprises worldwide.Global Competitiveness: It strengthens SoluLab’s reputation in international markets by aligning with industry-leading security and compliance requirements.“Nowadays, where fraud is becoming quite common, security and compliance are at the heart of every technology partnership. These certifications validate our dedication to safeguarding client data while continuing to drive innovation,” said Chintan Thakkar, Co-founder and CEO of SoluLab.SOC 2: Building Client Confidence Through SecurityThe certification for SOC 2 compliance reflects SoluLab’s commitment to:1) Keeping up strong data security procedures2) Ensuring processing integrity and system availability3) Safeguarding private data against changing online threatsAll in all, this recognition assures the prospective clients that SoluLab’s blockchain, AI, and enterprise solutions operate within the highest security frameworks, fostering long-term trust.ISO 27001: Global Standard for Information SecurityBy achieving ISO 27001, SoluLab demonstrates:1) A methodical approach to security risk identification, evaluation, and mitigation2) Determination to continuously enhance information security3) Adherence to internationally accepted best practices for data management“Achieving these certifications reflects our vision to provide leading-edge solutions with security and trust at the core. We are dedicated to helping businesses innovate without compromising on data protection,” added Rajat Lala, Co-founder of SoluLab.Impact on Clients and Partners:The dual certifications will allow SoluLab to:1) Give customers more assurance in regulated sectors, including logistics, healthcare, and finance.2) Streamline compliance procedures for international initiatives.3) Strengthen its position as a go-to technology partner for secure blockchain development and AI-driven solutionsLooking Ahead:These accomplishments serve as the cornerstone for SoluLab's future expansion:1) Improving security procedures further as part of any new development2) Motivating growing industries to adopt technology responsibly3) Expanding its secure solutions portfolio for global enterprisesAbout SoluLabWhen it comes to next-gen blockchain, AI, and corporate technology solutions, SoluLab is a development company you can trust. The company’s focus on innovation, security, and compliance enables modern businesses to embrace digital transformation with confidence while they render the finest solutions.Whether you are looking to build secure blockchain platforms, implement AI-driven solutions, or scale enterprise-grade applications, SoluLab offers end-to-end solutions that are backed by globally recognized certifications.Don’t Compromise On Security—Partner With SoluLab!SoluLab invites businesses worldwide to experience the difference of working with a partner that prioritizes security, compliance, and innovation at every step.Explore secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions today!

